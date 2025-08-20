All 49ers

Will the San Francisco 49ers start the season hot?

Parker Hurley

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be a bounce-back team in the 2025 season. It would help if they got off to a hot start, and John Breech of CBS Sports thinks that the team will do exactly that. In an article that predicted the first loss for each team, Breech had the 49ers going 4-0 before losing their first game.

When will the San Francisco 49ers lose their first game in 2025? 

San Francisco is expected to have one of the easier schedules in the NFL this year, so that fast start may not be a huge shock. Wins over the Seahawks, Saints, Cardinals, and Jaguars do sound doable on paper, and the team may be favored in each game. It also would make sense to consider San Francisco the underdog on the road for Thursday Night Football against the division rival Rams in Week 5. 

Still, it could be just as easy to predict a slip-up before then. Yes, every team can slip up every week in the NFL, but San Francisco may be seeing a tougher schedule than some think. 

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) reacts after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quart
Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) reacts after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

First, a division game on the road to start the season is not easy. Seattle is going to be much healthier than San Francisco coming into the game with the way things are going, and it is no lock to see them win that. 

Everyone will pencil in a win at New Orleans, but this can be tough as well. Back-to-back road games, and a trip to the east for a 10 AM kick off time can trip teams up. Not only that, this game is sandwiched between two division games, so the team will be over-exerted from the last week and possibly have eyes on the next game. 

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Caesars Superd
Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A home division game is better than a road one, but all division games are toss-ups, and while the Jaguars may be the easiest of the four, it is another game sandwiched between division rivals. Given the injuries, the way some teams start slow, and the nature of the schedule, 2-2 is not time to panic, and 3-1 would be just fine. If they do head to LA 4-0, nobody can be mad at a loss. 

The article has San Francisco tied with the Bengals and Texans as week five losers. After that, only the Steelers and Bills made it to 5-0. He has Pittsburgh losing in week seven and Buffalo losing in week nine.

Read More

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News