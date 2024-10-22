Will the 49ers Acquire a Wide Receiver at the Trade Deadline?
If the 49ers are serious about winning a Super Bowl this season, they might need to trade for a wide receiver.
That's because Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL, Deebo Samuel is out indefinitely with pneumonia and Jauan Jennings missed this past Sunday with a hip injury and could miss another game. Those are the 49ers' top three wide receivers.
Do those injuries make head coach Kyle Shanahan want to look into adding a replacement?
"It makes you look into everything," Shanahan said. "We try to look into everything regardless. Obviously with more issues that came up yesterday, you still want to look into everything, but it has to do with what options are out there with stuff that we can pull off that doesn't totally hurt us, that helps us now and doesn't hurt us for the future. There's lots of decisions that go into it. So, we'll look into everything, but a lot of times that's just kind of living in hope. Those answers aren't always out there. You’ve got to be ready to get people better in your building and deal with what you’ve got in your building. And if you ever find something that makes sense, we will never hesitate on it but it's not always available like you hope it is."
Considering all the money the 49ers spent on Brandon Aiyuk's extension this offseason, I'm guessing they won't want to spend big money on another high-priced wide receiver. So if they trade for one, I'm guessing he'll be cheap.