Will the 49ers Draft Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel?
INDIANAPOLIS -- The 49ers aren't in the market for a starting quarterback, but they definitely need a backup.
Both Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs will be free agents in a few weeks and the 49ers should re-sign neither of them. They're not good enough. Instead, the 49ers should draft a quarterback in the late rounds, preferably someone similar to their starter, Brock Purdy. And the quarterback in this year's draft who has the most in common with Purdy probably is Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
"All Gabriel has ever done between UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon in his six collegiate seasons is play darn good football," writes CBS Sports' Mike Renner. "He stepped on the field as a true freshman in 2019 and averaged 9.2 yards per attempt with 29 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions.
"As a sixth-year at Oregon, he led the No. 1 team in the nation, and I'd put his tape against Ohio State in the regular season up against any other quarterback's best game this last fall. He's short, yes (5-feet-10½), but the man has played more football entering the NFL (63 career starts) than anyone else in college football history.
"I'd bet good money he lands somewhere on the Russell Wilson to Brock Purdy spectrum of undersized quarterbacks in the NFL."
Gabriel will turn 25 in December, so he doesn't have a ton of potential. But he completed 72.9 percent of his passes, threw 30 touchdown passes and ran for 7 TDs in 2024. When he played at Oklahoma in 2023, he completed 69.3 percent of his passes, threw 30 touchdown passes ran for 12 touchdowns. So he's a bit of a dual threat. And he's a lefty, which is kind of cool.
Gabriel would be a terrific fit and a great value in the later rounds.