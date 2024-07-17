Will the 49ers Lowball Brock Purdy During Negotiations in 2025?
Pay attention to the 49ers' contract negotiations with Brandon Aiyuk. A similar negotiation could play out with Brock Purdy next year.
By then, the going rate for a franchise quarterback could be $65 million per season, just as the going rate for a no. 1 wide receiver recently jumped to $30 million per season -- a number the 49ers aren't willing to pay Brandon Aiyuk even though he's their no. 1 receiver. Instead, they reportedly have offered him $26 million per season and now they're threatening to make him play out the final year of his rookie deal and then franchise tag him after that if he doesn't accept their offer which is well below market value.
Will the 49ers do that to Purdy, too?
Let's say Jordan Love or Tua Tagovailoa or Dak Prescott gets an extension that pays them more than $60 million per year. It would be safe to assume that Purdy would want something similar considering his resume is pristine.
But the 49ers won't have to pay Purdy all that money if they don't want to. They'll hold all the leverage. They can offer him a three-year extension worth $45 million per season -- well below market value. If he doesn't like it, they can force him to play out the final year of his rookie deal and then franchise tag him twice. And in that case, he would earn far less than $45 million per season.
That's how the 49ers do business. Once the negotiations begin, they almost certainly will justify their lowball offer by arguing that Purdy is a product of the system and supporting cast. And then the drama will begin.