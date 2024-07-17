All 49ers

Will the 49ers Lowball Brock Purdy During Negotiations in 2025?

Let's say Jordan Love or Tua Tagovailoa or Dak Prescott gets an extension that pays them more than $60 million per year. It would be safe to assume that Purdy would want something similar considering his resume is pristine.

Grant Cohn

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Pay attention to the 49ers' contract negotiations with Brandon Aiyuk. A similar negotiation could play out with Brock Purdy next year.

By then, the going rate for a franchise quarterback could be $65 million per season, just as the going rate for a no. 1 wide receiver recently jumped to $30 million per season -- a number the 49ers aren't willing to pay Brandon Aiyuk even though he's their no. 1 receiver. Instead, they reportedly have offered him $26 million per season and now they're threatening to make him play out the final year of his rookie deal and then franchise tag him after that if he doesn't accept their offer which is well below market value.

Will the 49ers do that to Purdy, too?

Let's say Jordan Love or Tua Tagovailoa or Dak Prescott gets an extension that pays them more than $60 million per year. It would be safe to assume that Purdy would want something similar considering his resume is pristine.

But the 49ers won't have to pay Purdy all that money if they don't want to. They'll hold all the leverage. They can offer him a three-year extension worth $45 million per season -- well below market value. If he doesn't like it, they can force him to play out the final year of his rookie deal and then franchise tag him twice. And in that case, he would earn far less than $45 million per season.

That's how the 49ers do business. Once the negotiations begin, they almost certainly will justify their lowball offer by arguing that Purdy is a product of the system and supporting cast. And then the drama will begin.

Published |Modified
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News