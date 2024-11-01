Will the 49ers Make a Splash at the Trade Deadline?
The 49ers seem flat this season.
They don't have the same urgency and attention to detail that they displayed in past seasons. That's why they're 4-4 and can't close games. They're one of the oldest teams in the league and they're breaking down. They need an infusion of talent and urgency. Someone who isn't pacing himself for the long season.
It's possible Christian McCaffrey will be that player if/when he returns from bilateral Achilles' tendonitis. But asking a player who missed the entire offseason and half of the regular season to return suddenly and carry the team to the Super Bowl seems somewhat unrealistic.
Instead of hoping McCaffrey saves their season, the 49ers could be proactive and trade for a player before the Nov. 5 deadline.
The 49ers have been active at the deadline before. In 2019, they traded for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders who helped the team reach the Super Bowl. In 2023, they traded for defensive end Chase Young at the deadline, and he was a giant disappointment, but the 49ers made it back to the Super Bowl nonetheless.
In each case, the 49ers knew they weren't good enough to make it to the Super Bowl and needed to add someone new. Last season, they needed another pass rusher.
This season, they also need another pass rusher.
Young is gone. Drake Jackson is out for the year. Yetur Gross Matos is on Injured Reserve. And Leonard Floyd has been invisible. He was supposed to be the best edge rusher they've had opposite Nick Bosa, but so far Floyd has been a bust.
Instead of waiting for Floyd to improve -- he's 32 -- don't be surprised if the 49ers trade for an edge rusher on Monday or Tuesaday.
Stay tuned.