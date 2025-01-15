All 49ers

Will the 49ers Re-Sign Aaron Banks?

The 49ers might need a new left guard.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks (center) blocks against Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (left) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Aaron Banks is an impending free agent and the 49ers might not bring him back. Starting offensive linemen tend to be expensive on the open market even if they don't have lots of personal accolades. Banks has never been a Pro Bowler but he was a second-round pick, he has been a starter on a high-powered offense and he fits a scheme that many teams currently use. He'll have a market.

And the 49ers probably won't compete for his services. They haven't spent big money on a guard since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the organization in 2017. They let Laken Tomlinson leave in free agency and replaced him by drafting Banks. Now, I'm guessing the 49ers will let Banks leave in free agency and replace him in the upcoming draft.

The 49ers should feel confident about their ability to identify talented guards in the middle rounds of the draft after taking Dominick Puni in Round 3 last year. Puni started all 17 games and already is one of the best right guards in the NFL. And he wasn't a particularly high draft pick.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers take another guard in Round 3 this year. Because they took Banks in Round 2 and he didn't pan out the way they hoped he would. So why make such a big investment when they can find quality guards in the next round?

Expect the 49ers to scout the guards closely at the Combine next month.

