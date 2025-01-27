Will the 49ers Re-Sign Jordan Mason this Offseason?
The 49ers might lose their leading rusher from this season in a couple months.
Jordan Mason is scheduled to be a restricted free agent and the 49ers might not re-sign him. And that's because last year they made Christian McCaffrey the highest-paid running back in the NFL plus they traded up to draft Isaac Guerendo. So they're invested at running back.
Meanwhile, Mason unquestionably was their best running back in 2024. He proved he can be a high-quality starter if given the opportunity. He's going to get a nice payday soon.
The 49ers could give him a second-round tender, which would mean that they would receive a second-round pick if a team were to sign Mason and the 49ers chose not to match the offer. But a second-round tender is $5.2 million, and another team might not want to pay Mason that much money for 2025, which means the 49ers could be stuck paying him that price tag. And that's probably too expensive for them.
So they most likely will give him a right-of-first-refusal tender, which costs $3.2 million. And then if a team makes Mason an offer, the 49ers can match it. And if they don't, the 49ers won't get anything in return. They'll simply lose their leading rusher from this season.
I'm guessing the 49ers will lose Mason and attempt to replace him with a running back in the upcoming draft. And that's good news for teams around the league that want Mason.