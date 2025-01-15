Will the 49ers Re-Sign Talanoa Hufanga?
The 49ers have a tough decision to make.
Talanoa Hufanga is an impending free agent and their best safety. When he plays, their entire defense performs better because he communicates so well and he's a playmaker against the run and pass.
But in the past two seasons, he has appeared in just 17 games total. He tore his ACL 10 games into in 2023, and this season he injured his wrist and played in the final five games with a cast covering his entire hand.
The 49ers have lots of cap space for 2025, but also have to make Brock Purdy a long-term offer that will tie up cap space in the future, so they might not be able to offer Hufanga anything more than a one-year prove-it deal. And he might take it just to boost his value before entering free agency in 2026. Remember, he was a first team All Pro in 2022.
But if another team were to offer Hufanga a two- or three-year deal this offseason, I'm guessing he would take it and leave because I doubt the 49ers would be able to match it. And I do think there will be a market for Hufanga despite his recent injuries because he's still young.
Don't be surprised if the Miami Dolphins show interest -- their head coach Mike McDaniel was the 49ers' offensive coordinator during Hufanga's rookie season, so they know each other. In addition, the Houston Texans could show interest considering their head coach was Hufanga's defensive coordinator during his All Pro season.