Will the 49ers Sign Buccaneers Wide Receiver Chris Godwin?
Don't be surprised if the 49ers sign a wide receiver this offseason.
Deebo Samuel recently requested a trade -- he won't be on the team next season. And Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, so no one really knows when he'll return. He could miss most of the regular season. And he might never be as good as he was before his knee injury.
The 49ers still have Jauan Jennings, and he's good, but he's slow and will be a free agent in 2026. The 49ers also have Ricky Pearsall, who showed flashes of promise during his rookie season.
The 49ers could roll with Jennings and Pearsall next season, or they could sign a veteran wide receiver to bolster the unit. I'm guessing head coach Kyle Shanahan will prefer the second option.
That's why Tyler Brooke of the 33rd Team says the 49ers could sign Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.
"Despite having some established weapons in Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, along with an emerging young target in Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers need to consider a replacement for Deebo Samuel if they find a trade partner," writes Brooke.
"Samuel's play style is almost impossible to replicate, but the 49ers still need some kind of versatility at receiver to keep the offense unpredictable, like it's been in previous years. Godwin's ability to line up in multiple spots while providing value as a blocker makes him such a natural fit in a Kyle Shanahan offense, even if he doesn't have the ability as a runner that Samuel brings.
"The 49ers will have to be strategic if they want to make a run at a top free agent like Godwin. While they have more than $48 million in cap space to work with this offseason, upcoming contract extensions, including one for Brock Purdy, will make their long-term financial situation a bit more tricky."
Godwin has been one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL during his career. But he'll turn 29 this month and he missed the second half of last season with a dislocated ankle. And he still won't come cheap.
Signing Godwin would be a mistake.