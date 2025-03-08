All 49ers

Will the 49ers Sign Edge Rusher Harold Landry?

Landry will turn 29 in June, so he could have a few good seasons left in him.

Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) prior to the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Tennesse Titans just released veteran edge rusher Harold Landry. Will the 49ers sign him?

The 49ers desperately need to improve their defensive line and Landry is a terrific player. He tore his ACL in 2022 and didn't play that season. But since then, he has recorded 19.5 sacks and hasn't missed a game in two years.

The Titans released Landry to clear more than $10 million in salary cap space. They're a rebuilding team that doesn't need to spend a premium for veteran players when they're years away from competing. So now, the 49ers can offer Landry a contract if they want him.

Landry will turn 29 in June, so he could have a few good seasons left in him. He's not the best fit in the 49ers' 4-3 defense -- he's more of a 3-4 outside linebacker. But if Leonard Floyd can make the transition from 3-4 outside linebacker to 4-3 defensive end, perhaps Landry can as well.

Still, the 49ers would be better served drafting a defensive end than signing an expensive one who's nearly 29. They're already one of the oldest teams in the league -- they're trying to get younger and most cost-efficient. Signing Landry wouldn't help those goals.

Instead of signing him, the 49ers should draft Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson in Round 2. He's younger and cheaper than Landry, plus he actually has the frame to play defensive end. He even can play some defensive tackle on passing downs.

Say no to expensive veterans.

