Will the 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Chiefs for a 1st Round Pick?
Until the 49ers finalize a contract extension for Brandon Aiyuk, teams most likely will try to trade for him.
The 49ers seemed to give Aiyuk and his agent permission to seek a trade before this year's draft, but no team was willing to trade the 49ers a 2024 first-round pick, so he's still on the 49ers. But what if a team such as the Chiefs were to offer the 49ers a first-round pick in 2025 plus more?
Ryan Heckman of Arrowhead Addict suggests a potential trade in which the 49ers send Aiyuk to the Chiefs in exchange for a first-round pick, a third-round pick and wide receiver Skyy Moore.
"At first glance, this might seem like quite a bit to give up for Aiyuk," writes Heckman. "However, when you think about it, that first-rounder next year is going to be a late pick. There isn't a high likelihood of the 49ers being able to replace Aiyuk with that pick, just like Ricky Pearsall probably won't wind up being a bonafide, tried-and-true WR1 as a first-rounder this year.
"Aiyuk is a legitimate alpha dog; one whom Patrick Mahomes can depend on in crucial situations. The route running, hands, and pure football IQ are all more than enough for Mahomes to make magic with in Aiyuk, and that's why this would be a nightmare for the 49ers. It also gives the Chiefs a likely long-term partner for the offense knowing Hollywood Brown is on a one-year deal.
"Not only can the Chiefs meet San Francisco in the Super Bowl and beat them without any real threats at wide receiver, but now, if the two teams meet again in the near future, it'll be Mahomes-to-Aiyuk in the eyes and ears of Niner fans everywhere. Talk about a double-whammy type of situation for San Francisco."
This trade is intriguing because the 49ers want no less than a first-round pick in exchange for Aiyuk and they've made deals with Kansas City in the past, particularly when they traded for Dee Ford.
But I can't see the Chiefs doing this trade because I don't think they would want to give Aiyuk the contract extension he's looking for. If they didn't give Tyreek Hill $30 million per season, why would they give that to Aiyuk?
Creative trade idea, but one that probably won't happen.