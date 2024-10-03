All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade Deebo Samuel to the Raiders for Davante Adams?

Samuel is two years younger than Adams but clearly on the decline. He's a shell of himself when it comes to gaining yards after the catch.

Grant Cohn

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) catches a pass for the first down against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) catches a pass for the first down against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Davante Adams wants to be traded and the 49ers are on the list of his preferred teams. Will the 49ers trade for him?

Currently, they don't need a wide receiver. They have Jauan Jennings, who's the fourth-leading receiver in the league, plus Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel -- two extremely expensive veterans.

But what if the 49ers were to trade one of their wide receivers for Adams? What if they were to trade Deebo Samuel in particular?

I'm guessing the 49ers would prefer to trade Brandon Aiyuk considering the slow start he's had this season and his outrageous contract. But I doubt the 49ers' owners would approve a trade involving Aiyuk just a month after cutting him a $23 million signing-bonus check.

Which brings us back to Samuel. It will be extremely difficult for the 49ers to be able to afford both him and Aiyuk long-term. There even has been lots of speculation that the 49ers will have to trade Samuel next year.

So why not trade him now for a superior wide receiver in Adams? Then they could keep Adams for two more seasons or they could release him next year -- he has zero guaranteed money left on his deal after 2024.

Which means the Raiders probably wouldn't want Samuel. Instead, I'm guessing they'd prefer a draft pick, which would make sense.

