Will the 49ers Trade for Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome?
The 49ers need to make a splash this offseason.
Banking on better health and an easier schedule won't be enough to catapult the 49ers back to the Super Bowl. They need to make up serious groud in the NFC to catch the Eagles, the Commanders, the Lions and the Rams. Even the Cardinals beat the 49ers twice this season.
That's why the 49ers could look to acquire a veteran impact player via trade. Bleacher Report suggests the 49ers offer their third-round compensatory pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for cornerback Greg Newsome.
"The Niners were middle-of-the-pack when it came to defending the pass last season," writes Bleacher Report. "Those results are going to be hard to improve if they don't take moves to retain or replace Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga. Both are impending free agents. Meanwhile, the Browns have a decision to make with their cornerback room. They have Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson and Greg Newsome. All three have been good, but paying all three of them probably isn't feasible. Newsome was the odd man out this year. He played fewer snaps and was mostly deployed in the slot. The Browns would be wise to move him for a draft pick and San Francisco could give him an opportunity to playing on the outside again."
This is a creative trade idea. The problem is that Newsome's base salary will be $13.4 million in 2025 and then he'll be a free agent. So the 49ers would be trading for an expensive one-year rental just a few months after they gave cornerback Deommodore Lenoir a lucrative multi-year extension.
The 49ers generally don't pay two cornerbacks big bucks at the same time. If they're going to sign another starting defensive back, I expect they'll sign a safety.