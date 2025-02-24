Will the 49ers Trade Up for Michigan Defensive Tackle Mason Graham?
The 49ers might need to change up their approach to the Draft this year.
They desperately need a great defensive tackle. The last two times they drafted that position in Round 1, they traded down first and selected Solomon Thomas and Javon Kinlaw, two major busts.
So why not do the opposite and trade up for a defensive tackle this year?
For what it's worth, that's exactly what Pro Football Focus expects the 49ers to do -- trade up for Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
"As an extension of the Jaguars' section, the 49ers could look to move up to get their hands on one of the top offensive or defensive linemen," writes PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema. "They have 11 draft picks right now and likely won’t use all of them. Their extra third- and fourth-rounders could come in handy to get aggressive for the player who I believe is perfect for them in this class: Michigan’s Mason Graham.
"Graham is the No. 4 overall player on PFF's big board and likely wouldn't last until the 49ers' pick outside the top 10. He ranked first in PFF overall grade in 2024 among all interior defenders in college football and would instantly boost San Francisco's trenches."
I agree with Sikkema that Graham would be a perfect fit for the 49ers. He's big enough to stuff the run in their Wide 9 alignment, and he's disruptive enough to collapse the pocket and pressure the quarterback. The 49ers haven't had a player like him since DeForest Buckner.