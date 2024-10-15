All 49ers

Will the 49ers Try to Trade for Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby?

We're a mere seven weeks into the season and the Raiders already have given up.

Grant Cohn

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after getting a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after getting a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
They just traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets for a condition third-round pick that could become a second-round pick if he's an All Pro or if he's active for the AFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. Which means the Raiders are having a fire sale and building for the future.

Which brings us to All Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby. He's one of the best players in the NFL -- he might be a future Hall of Famer. He's definitely better than 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who doesn't play as hard as Crosby.

Crosby has no business playing for the Raiders at this stage of his career. He's 27 and he deserves to play for a Super Bowl contender, assuming the 49ers qualify this season. The Raiders certainly don't. They only are wasting his career.

So will the 49ers call the Raiders and try to trade for Crosby? And what would it take to get him?

Considering Crosby is a dominant player at a premium position and he's in his price, I'm guessing the 49ers would have to trade the Raiders two first-round picks and a second-round pick at minimum. And even that trade package might not be enough, because Raiders owner Mark Davis has been in the past to trade with the 49ers. Davis refused to trade Khalil Mack to the 49ers in 2018.

I'm guessing the 49ers will call the Raiders and make an offer for Crosby, an offer the Raiders will decline.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

