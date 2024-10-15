Will the 49ers Try to Trade for Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby?
We're a mere seven weeks into the season and the Raiders already have given up.
They just traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets for a condition third-round pick that could become a second-round pick if he's an All Pro or if he's active for the AFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. Which means the Raiders are having a fire sale and building for the future.
Which brings us to All Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby. He's one of the best players in the NFL -- he might be a future Hall of Famer. He's definitely better than 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who doesn't play as hard as Crosby.
Crosby has no business playing for the Raiders at this stage of his career. He's 27 and he deserves to play for a Super Bowl contender, assuming the 49ers qualify this season. The Raiders certainly don't. They only are wasting his career.
So will the 49ers call the Raiders and try to trade for Crosby? And what would it take to get him?
Considering Crosby is a dominant player at a premium position and he's in his price, I'm guessing the 49ers would have to trade the Raiders two first-round picks and a second-round pick at minimum. And even that trade package might not be enough, because Raiders owner Mark Davis has been in the past to trade with the 49ers. Davis refused to trade Khalil Mack to the 49ers in 2018.
I'm guessing the 49ers will call the Raiders and make an offer for Crosby, an offer the Raiders will decline.