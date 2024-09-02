Will Trent Williams Return to the 49ers This Week?
The 49ers play their first game of the season in seven days and Trent Williams still isn't here.
He's holding out for a new contract and reportedly is willing to miss games and even retire if the 49ers don't meet his demands. And they haven't met them yet.
I'm guessing Williams wants a raise and more guaranteed money this year and next. And I'm guessing the 49ers eventually will give him what he wants just as they eventually gave Brandon Aiyuk what he wanted. So the question for the 49ers is when exactly will they fold?
This week, they will practice on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and they'll have a walkthrough on Saturday. Ideally, Williams would be on the field this Tuesday to give him almost a full week to prepare to play a full game.
But I'm gessing Williams won't be on the field this Tuesday.
Even if Williams were happy with his contract, he probably wouldn't practice until Friday. That's the norm for him. He's 36, so he generally practices just one day a week, and it's usually Thursday if the game is on Sunday.
But the 49ers play their season opener on Monday Night this season. So I'm guessing the 49ers would like to get him back by Friday at the latest.
They should know that even with Brandon Aiyuk, they could lose to the Jets if they don't have Trent Williams. And I'm guessing the 49ers really don't want to lose their home opener to Robert Saleh's team. So I expect they'll move heaven and earth to bring Williams back by Friday.