Will Wide Receiver Isaiah Hodgins Make the 49ers' 53-Man Roster?
When the 49ers signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins to a reserve/future contract with the 49ers this offseason, the move largely flew under the radar.
He signed on January 7 -- two days after the 49ers' season ended. And they signed him off the New York Giants' practice squad. Which means there's no guarantee that Hodgins will make the 49ers' 53-man roster. He might land on their practice squad. But he has a legitimate chance to make the team and contribute to the offense.
Hodgins is 26. The Bills drafted him with a sixth-round pick in 2021. And in 2022, the Giants claimed him off waivers, and he went on to catch 37 passes in 10 regular season games in New York that season. Then in the playoffs, he had eight catches for 105 yards and 1 touchdown in a win over the Vikings. So he has a resume.
Last season, Hodgins spent most of his time on the Giants practice squad. He appeared in just three games and caught a mere two passes. But in 2023, he started 9 games and caught 21 passes. Which means he might be the 49ers' best option to start opposite Jauan Jennings in Week 1.
Ricky Pearsall will start if he's healthy, but he currently has a hamstring injury for the second time in his young career. The 49ers also have veteran Demarcus Robinson, but he probably will be suspended for the first few games. And Brandon Aiyuk doesn't seem likely to be ready for the start of the season.
That leaves Hodgins, Jacob Cowing who has four career catches and rookies.
I like Hodgins' chances.