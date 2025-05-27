49ers Must Set Up Wide Receiver Jacob Cowing for Success
Signing a veteran wide receiver has been a topic of discussion revolving the San Francisco 49ers lately.
However, the 49ers' need at wide receiver is being overblown. Could they use a veteran? Sure, but it is unnecessary for them to sign one.
Rather than signing a veteran wide receiver, the 49ers should get Jacob Cowing going to round out the position. They drafted him last year in the fourth round for a reason.
The 49ers must set up Cowing for success in 2025. They didn't do that last year, which was head-scratching. Cowing had his breakout game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
That is the game Brandon Aiyuk exited the game with a torn ACL and MCL. You would think that integrating Cowing from that point on would make perfect sense.
But the 49ers didn't, or rather, Kyle Shanahan didn't. There were games where Cowing took a backseat to Ronnie Bell of all people.
In a desperate season, Shanahan didn't give Cowing a chance. It made zero sense, which I have speculated that maybe Cowing was in the doghouse a bit.
Against the Chiefs, he had two magnificent plays. One was an amazing play he made down the field that should've been a touchdown if Brock Purdy had led him further.
Another was a quick screen that he turned into chunk yardage. Cowing has talent and is arguably one of their best route runners.
He could've contributed more than he did last year, but he wasn't allowed. So, while he does need to continue to develop, he also needs to be set up for success, which means giving him chances.
Otherwise, the 49ers will have failed a player who can help them in 2025.