Wll the 49ers Have an Emotional Letdown After Losing the Super Bowl?
Last season was supposed to be the 49ers' season.
They had the best roster in the NFL. They were relatively healthy. Their division stunk. Their conference was terrible. The Chiefs weren't nearly as good as they were when they beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl four years ago. The 49ers were the Super Bowl favorites. And yet they still lost.
Will the 49ers have an emotional letdown this season?
You've heard of the Super Bowl hangover. It's a thing. Teams that lose the Super Bowl tend to struggle the following season. The Eagles lost the Super Bowl and then collapsed last season losing six of their final seven games including a Wild-Card playoff game against the Buccaneers. The 49ers lost the Super Bowl four years ago and then went 6-10 the following season.
Which means the 49ers' veterans know how difficult it is to make it back to the Super Bowl. It took them four years to make it back and lots of things had to break their way. A deep pass had to ricochet off a Lions defender's facemask and land in the hands of Brandon Aiyuk in the NFC Championship Game just for the 49ers to get to the Super Bowl, which they lost yet again.
How many years will it take them to get back this time?
That question has to be in the minds of older players such as George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Trent Williams.
Did they miss their opportunity? Will they ever get another one?