Would 49ers Draft QB Shedeur Sanders with 11th Pick if he Falls?
The 49ers might be in the market for another quarterback.
Brock Purdy reportedly wants nearly $60 million per season. If they don't feel comfortable making him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL behind Dak Prescott, they might have to draft another quarterback just in case.
So would the 49ers draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders if he falls to 11th pick?
They already have Mac Jones -- they just signed him to a two-year. $7 million deal. Plus they have Tanner Mordecai, who was on the practice squad last year. So they're not desperate for a quarterback like they're desperate for a defensive tackle.
But if the 49ers refuse to pay Purdy what he wants and he threatens to hold out, they could trade him. In which case, they just might want to draft a quarterback to compete with Jones and Mordecai.
Which brings us back to Sanders. He doesn't have a big arm and he's not extremely mobile, but he's an accurate pocket passer, which means he's a good fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense.
In fact, The NFL Network's Bucky Brooks thinks the Rams would be an ideal landing spot for Sanders, and the Rams are quite similar to the 49ers schematically.
"If Sean McVay can transform Jared Goff into a Pro Bowler and Super Bowl quarterback, he would work his magic with Sanders, given their similar games," writes Brooks. "As a creative play-designer who employs a quarterback-friendly scheme, McVay could handcraft an offense that accentuates Sanders’ game as a drop-back passer."
In the above quote, if you substitute Shanahan for McVay and Purdy for Goff, the point remains just as valid.
Of course, Sanders probably won't fall to the 11th pick. But if he does, it will be fascinating to see what the 49ers will do.