All 49ers

Would 49ers Draft QB Shedeur Sanders with 11th Pick if he Falls?

The 49ers might be in the market for another quarterback.

Grant Cohn

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers might be in the market for another quarterback.

Brock Purdy reportedly wants nearly $60 million per season. If they don't feel comfortable making him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL behind Dak Prescott, they might have to draft another quarterback just in case.

So would the 49ers draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders if he falls to 11th pick?

They already have Mac Jones -- they just signed him to a two-year. $7 million deal. Plus they have Tanner Mordecai, who was on the practice squad last year. So they're not desperate for a quarterback like they're desperate for a defensive tackle.

But if the 49ers refuse to pay Purdy what he wants and he threatens to hold out, they could trade him. In which case, they just might want to draft a quarterback to compete with Jones and Mordecai.

Which brings us back to Sanders. He doesn't have a big arm and he's not extremely mobile, but he's an accurate pocket passer, which means he's a good fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense.

In fact, The NFL Network's Bucky Brooks thinks the Rams would be an ideal landing spot for Sanders, and the Rams are quite similar to the 49ers schematically.

"If Sean McVay can transform Jared Goff into a Pro Bowler and Super Bowl quarterback, he would work his magic with Sanders, given their similar games," writes Brooks. "As a creative play-designer who employs a quarterback-friendly scheme, McVay could handcraft an offense that accentuates Sanders’ game as a drop-back passer."

In the above quote, if you substitute Shanahan for McVay and Purdy for Goff, the point remains just as valid.

Of course, Sanders probably won't fall to the 11th pick. But if he does, it will be fascinating to see what the 49ers will do.

More 49ers news

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News