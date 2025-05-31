Zero 49ers Place in PFF's Top 32 Interior Defensive Linemen Ranking
The 49ers overhauled the interior of their defensive line this offseason.
They got rid of Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and replaced them with two rookies -- Alfred Collins and C.J. West. In addition, the 49ers retained veterans Jordan Elliott and Kevin Givens.
If Collins and West develop quickly the 49ers should be fine at defensive tackle. But Collins currently has a calf injury and has missed rookie minicamp and the first Week of OTAs, and West is a fourth-round pick. He has much to prove.
And that's a big reason why none of the 49ers defensive tackles place in Pro Football Focus' top 32 ranking for 2025.
DeForest Buckner ranks No. 8. The 49ers traded him to the Colts five years ago, and that trade remains one of the biggest mistakes of the Kyle Shanahan Era. He was just entering his prime when they dealt him. And in return, they got a draft pick which they used to take Javon Kinlaw, who also isn't on the team anymore.
In addition, Arik Armstead ranks 23rd on this list. The 49ers released him last year because they thought he was close to the end of his career. Apparently, they misjudged.
Finally, Javon Hargrave ranks 30th on this list. Hargrave never was a good fit in the 49ers' Wide 9 defense, but he should make a big impact in the Vikings' five-man front next season.
Until the 49ers' youngsters assert themselves, defensive tackle arguably is the worst position on the team.