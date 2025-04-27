All 49ers

The 49ers Sign Colorado State Guard Drew Moss as a UDFA

The 49ers clearly have a type.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams offensive lineman Drew Moss (68) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
They just signed Colorado State guard Drew Moss as an undrafted free agent according to reports. Moss is extremely similar to Connor Colby, the guard the 49ers took in Round 7 with pick No. 249, in terms of their agility and the length of their arms.

Both Moss and Colby are extremely quick and agile for offensive linemen. Each recorded a 4.58 20-yard shuttle at their Pro Days. The 20-yard shuttle measures a football player's ability to change directions quickly. And to fit the 49ers' outside-zone blocking scheme, an offensive linemen must be very agile. So Colby and Moss should become functional run blockers for the 49ers.

But they both have 32-inch arms, and that's very short for offensive linemen. When it's time to pass the ball, Moss and Colby will have to reach out in front of them and block somebody with much longer arms. Alfred Collins, the 49ers' second-round pick, has 34 5/8-inch arms. Moss and Colby wouldn't be able to get their hands on him.

There are some offensive linemen who succeed in the NFL despite having 32-inch arms, but they're the exception to the rule. Most guards with short arms fail, which is why Colby fell to the end of Round 7 and Moss was an undrafted free agent. They're built more like centers than guards. Maybe they can move to center if they learn how to snap the ball.

Still, you can't expect an offensive lineman drafted in Round 7 or signed as an undrafted free agent to move well and have long arms. The 49ers had to pick one, and they always pick the outside-zone run blocker over the pass protector.

