3 49ers Rookies You Shouldn’t Bother Following During Training Camp
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Training camp is right around the corner for the San Francisco 49ers.
Their rookies will get the first crack at what it’s like before the rest of the team joins them. Following the rookies during training camp is part of the allure during this phase.
And since the 49ers made some befuddling draft picks, it’ll be their first step in validating themselves. However, there are a few rookies you shouldn’t bother following during camp for various reasons.
OL Carver Willis
I know he’s got a chance, technically, to be the starting left guard, but I don’t see any way, barring injuries, that Willis wins the job. It seems like it’s Connor Colby’s or Robert Jones’ to lose.
There’s not much to go on with Willis, in terms of how the 49ers view him or what they like about him. No one has cited or spoken glowingly about his skills. Nothing.
Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were detailed about their other rookies. It seems Willis was a pick made by offensive line coach Chris Foerster, and that he’s a project.
It’s not like he’s spent his college career playing as a guard. This training camp will be a transition for him. It’s already tough getting the 49ers’ offense down, but to also learn a new position? Good luck.
OT Enrique Cruz Jr.
Another rookie that neither Lynch nor Shanahan spoke highly of was Cruz. All Lynch did at the post-draft press conference was discuss his athletic traits.
Nothing was about his fit, his pass blocking, or his run blocking. Cruz has “training camp cut candidate” written all over him. Don’t bother closely watching him.
If the 49ers can’t even detail his skills on the field, then what’s there to look forward to? I wouldn’t hold my breath that he ends up being a surprise, even if injuries force him to play more.
DT Gracen Halton
It’s not that he is or will be a below-average player. On the contrary, I think he’ll be solid for the 49ers on passing downs. He has a knack for rushing the quarterback.
However, it’s tough to key in on interior defensive linemen during training camp. It’s easier to follow during preseason games because they can fully disrupt and rush the quarterback.
Outside of one-on-one drills, Halton is going to be difficult to spot. I’m sure he’ll have moments where he can disrupt plays, but his true impact and growth will be shown in games.
There's also the chance he gets lost in the shuffle. Alfred Collins and C.J. West are ahead of him, with Osa Odighizuwa spearheading the charge.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN