3 49ers Rookies You Shouldn’t Bother Following During Training Camp

Training camp is right around the corner for the San Francisco 49ers.

Their rookies will get the first crack at what it’s like before the rest of the team joins them. Following the rookies during training camp is part of the allure during this phase.

And since the 49ers made some befuddling draft picks, it’ll be their first step in validating themselves. However, there are a few rookies you shouldn’t bother following during camp for various reasons.

OL Carver Willis

Aug 31, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Carver Willis (77) celebrates a field goal during the third quarter against the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I know he’s got a chance, technically, to be the starting left guard, but I don’t see any way, barring injuries, that Willis wins the job. It seems like it’s Connor Colby’s or Robert Jones’ to lose.

There’s not much to go on with Willis, in terms of how the 49ers view him or what they like about him. No one has cited or spoken glowingly about his skills. Nothing.

Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were detailed about their other rookies. It seems Willis was a pick made by offensive line coach Chris Foerster, and that he’s a project.

It’s not like he’s spent his college career playing as a guard. This training camp will be a transition for him. It’s already tough getting the 49ers’ offense down, but to also learn a new position? Good luck.

OT Enrique Cruz Jr.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another rookie that neither Lynch nor Shanahan spoke highly of was Cruz. All Lynch did at the post-draft press conference was discuss his athletic traits.

Nothing was about his fit, his pass blocking, or his run blocking. Cruz has “training camp cut candidate” written all over him. Don’t bother closely watching him.

If the 49ers can’t even detail his skills on the field, then what’s there to look forward to? I wouldn’t hold my breath that he ends up being a surprise, even if injuries force him to play more.

DT Gracen Halton

Sep 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) reacts against the Temple Owls in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not that he is or will be a below-average player. On the contrary, I think he’ll be solid for the 49ers on passing downs. He has a knack for rushing the quarterback.

However, it’s tough to key in on interior defensive linemen during training camp. It’s easier to follow during preseason games because they can fully disrupt and rush the quarterback.

Outside of one-on-one drills, Halton is going to be difficult to spot. I’m sure he’ll have moments where he can disrupt plays, but his true impact and growth will be shown in games.

There's also the chance he gets lost in the shuffle. Alfred Collins and C.J. West are ahead of him, with Osa Odighizuwa spearheading the charge.

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