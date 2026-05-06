2 49ers Rookies That are Bound to be Whiffs
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There wasn’t a lot to like when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 NFL draft.
The vast majority of the players they picked were reaches. It’s not necessarily that all of the players are bad; it’s the value of the pick that the 49ers took them at.
Despite that, the 49ers just might have two or three players who can help as contributors for multiple years to come. But that won’t be the case for some other players they took.
Two rookies are difficult to currently imagine panning out for the 49ers. They probably won’t be busts, but are bound to be whiffs. Wasted picks essentially.
OL Carver Willis
Drafting Washington offensive tackle Carver Willis in the fourth round was surprising. The 49ers don’t usually draft a tackle in that round, but it’s because they want to convert Willis to a guard.
Initially, it’s a sensible move. The 49ers need to strengthen the trenches and have a vacancy at left guard. Normally, taking an offensive lineman is hardly ever a bad thing.
However, when Kyle Shanahan was asked about Willis, he didn’t seem excited or eager to talk about him. All he had to say was, “We’ll start him off inside. See if he can do it there and give him a chance to try to earn that spot.”
Incredible. You’d think Shanahan would’ve at least cited one trait that Willis possesses to make the 49ers like him or believe he can be capable of switching from tackle to guard.
Instead, their approach is to see if Willis works out there. If not, oh well. If the 49ers can’t exude excitement or belief in Willis, then why should anyone else?
Willis was regarded as a solid run blocker and an okay pass protector by Pro Football Focus. He allowed 20 pressures that included two sacks and was flagged four times.
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
Unlike Willis, the 49ers had increased excitement for Kansas offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. It’s probably because John Lynch was the one who spoke about him and not Shanahan.
However, all Lynch had to say about him was how impressed they were with his athleticism. He didn’t mention anything about his run blocking, pass protecting, or work ethic.
“You're looking at a guy that, amongst all the offensive linemen, had the fastest 20 time, that has the highest vertical jump, the highest speed of any of the offensive tackles in a game.”
When all Lynch can do is talk about speed and jumping, it’s not the best sign. Cruz and Willis are two offensive lineman that no one on the 49ers could mention anything about in college.
It’s safe to say that these two players will not work out for the 49ers.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN