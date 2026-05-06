2 49ers Rookies That are Bound to be Whiffs

There wasn’t a lot to like when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 NFL draft.

The vast majority of the players they picked were reaches. It’s not necessarily that all of the players are bad; it’s the value of the pick that the 49ers took them at.

Despite that, the 49ers just might have two or three players who can help as contributors for multiple years to come. But that won’t be the case for some other players they took.

Two rookies are difficult to currently imagine panning out for the 49ers. They probably won’t be busts, but are bound to be whiffs. Wasted picks essentially.

OL Carver Willis

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington offensive lineman Carver Willis (OL54) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Drafting Washington offensive tackle Carver Willis in the fourth round was surprising. The 49ers don’t usually draft a tackle in that round, but it’s because they want to convert Willis to a guard.

Initially, it’s a sensible move. The 49ers need to strengthen the trenches and have a vacancy at left guard. Normally, taking an offensive lineman is hardly ever a bad thing.

However, when Kyle Shanahan was asked about Willis, he didn’t seem excited or eager to talk about him. All he had to say was, “We’ll start him off inside. See if he can do it there and give him a chance to try to earn that spot.”

Incredible. You’d think Shanahan would’ve at least cited one trait that Willis possesses to make the 49ers like him or believe he can be capable of switching from tackle to guard.

Instead, their approach is to see if Willis works out there. If not, oh well. If the 49ers can’t exude excitement or belief in Willis, then why should anyone else?

Willis was regarded as a solid run blocker and an okay pass protector by Pro Football Focus. He allowed 20 pressures that included two sacks and was flagged four times.

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unlike Willis, the 49ers had increased excitement for Kansas offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. It’s probably because John Lynch was the one who spoke about him and not Shanahan.

However, all Lynch had to say about him was how impressed they were with his athleticism. He didn’t mention anything about his run blocking, pass protecting, or work ethic.

“You're looking at a guy that, amongst all the offensive linemen, had the fastest 20 time, that has the highest vertical jump, the highest speed of any of the offensive tackles in a game.”

When all Lynch can do is talk about speed and jumping, it’s not the best sign. Cruz and Willis are two offensive lineman that no one on the 49ers could mention anything about in college.

It’s safe to say that these two players will not work out for the 49ers.

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