2 Reasons 49ers Are Best NFC West Team to Handle Myles Garrett

Every team in the NFC West has to hate that the Los Angeles Rams acquired Myles Garrett.

They were already an excellent team without him. Now, they have ascended by trading for the best defensive player in the league. Every team in the division will struggle against Garrett.

Make no mistake about that. It’ll be menacing. However, between the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Arizona Cardinals, it is the 49ers who are the best equipped in the NFC West to handle Garrett.

With that said, below are two reasons to reinforce that.

Kyle Shanahan

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If there’s one thing Kyle Shanahan is going to do his best against the Rams, it’s by not allowing Garrett to dictate the game. There were elements of that when the 49ers faced him last year.

Of course, there is only so much Shanahan can scheme to limit Garrett’s impact, especially with the players at his disposal. But Shanahan has the intelligence to formulate a plan to work around Garrett.

It can be as simple as running away from him, chip blocking him, double-teaming him, or utilizing a quick passing game to neutralize him. Eventually, Garrett would start to wear down as the game went on with this.

And these are just a few ways to work around Garrett. I’m sure Shanahan has way more unique and creative ways to keep the offense flowing while accounting for Garrett. He’s the best coach in the division for it.

Trent Williams

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) celebrates win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Having Garrett arrive in the NFC West makes it a perfect time for the 49ers to appreciate having Trent Williams. Imagine if they didn’t agree on a new deal.

It would make Garrett's arrival in the division sting more. This is where having Williams come in clutch so he can handle Garrett. Of course, there’s no way the Rams are going to allow Garrett to exclusively rush against Williams.

They would be doing the 49ers a massive favor if they did. Garrett will certainly face Colton McKivitz more than Williams. But it’s likely they’ll have Garrett rush both sides and not restrict him to one side. It would be a nightmare for the 49ers if they did rush him exclusively against McKivitz.

When they do have Garrett face Williams, that’s when the 49ers can feel more at ease about it. Williams did have his struggles with Garrett in their matchups last year, but it’s still better to have him handle Garrett than McKivitz.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.