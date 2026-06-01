Why the 49ers Had No Chance of Beating Rams' Offer for Myles Garrett

Death, taxes, and the Los Angeles Rams swinging for the fences.

Myles Garrett is headed to Los Angeles from the Cleveland Browns to terrorize the NFC West. All the San Francisco 49ers can do now is watch and ponder if they could've acquired the best defensive player in the league.

All the Rams had to do was give up Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, and some other draft picks that are currently being negotiated with the Cleveland Browns. It's an easy trade for the Rams to make.

Any team would've made it, which makes you wonder if the 49ers could've beaten that offer. It's not like the Browns received a "once in a lifetime" package for Garrett.

Beating that offer is possible. However, the 49ers had no chance of acquiring Garrett. They couldn't have beaten it, and here is why.

The 49ers couldn't have beaten Rams' offer

Oct 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) is blocked by San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Browns agreed to the trade with Verse as part of it. He helps shrink the hole left by Garrett, which is obviously a massive one still, even with Verse.

Clearly, the Browns wanted a defensive end in return with Garrett departing. It's not a matter of a first-round pick. That was always the starting point of any trade discussion for him.

But what other assets could a team offer the Browns for Garrett? In the Rams' case, it was Verse, who is a solid player with a lot of potential on a rookie deal.

Can the 49ers say they have that player on their defensive line?

No, they can't.

Oct 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass over Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

There is no defensive lineman who matches that profile. The closest one is Nick Bosa, but there's no way the 49ers want to trade him, even though Garrett is the better player.

The only way the 49ers could've made the Browns think about their offer over the Rams is if they included multiple first-round picks. I don't imagine the 49ers ever doing that again.

Not after they blundered with Trey Lance. They'll happily retain their draft picks if it means they need to give up multiple of them.

And even then, I don't think that offer from the 49ers moves a trade in their favor. The Browns wanted a player back, and there's no one the 49ers can give on any level of their team that will do that.

This is a trade where the 49ers can do nothing but sigh, knowing full well it's going to be taxing to face the Rams this upcoming season.

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