Why the 49ers Had No Chance of Beating Rams' Offer for Myles Garrett
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Death, taxes, and the Los Angeles Rams swinging for the fences.
Myles Garrett is headed to Los Angeles from the Cleveland Browns to terrorize the NFC West. All the San Francisco 49ers can do now is watch and ponder if they could've acquired the best defensive player in the league.
All the Rams had to do was give up Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, and some other draft picks that are currently being negotiated with the Cleveland Browns. It's an easy trade for the Rams to make.
Any team would've made it, which makes you wonder if the 49ers could've beaten that offer. It's not like the Browns received a "once in a lifetime" package for Garrett.
Beating that offer is possible. However, the 49ers had no chance of acquiring Garrett. They couldn't have beaten it, and here is why.
The 49ers couldn't have beaten Rams' offer
The Browns agreed to the trade with Verse as part of it. He helps shrink the hole left by Garrett, which is obviously a massive one still, even with Verse.
Clearly, the Browns wanted a defensive end in return with Garrett departing. It's not a matter of a first-round pick. That was always the starting point of any trade discussion for him.
But what other assets could a team offer the Browns for Garrett? In the Rams' case, it was Verse, who is a solid player with a lot of potential on a rookie deal.
Can the 49ers say they have that player on their defensive line?
No, they can't.
There is no defensive lineman who matches that profile. The closest one is Nick Bosa, but there's no way the 49ers want to trade him, even though Garrett is the better player.
The only way the 49ers could've made the Browns think about their offer over the Rams is if they included multiple first-round picks. I don't imagine the 49ers ever doing that again.
Not after they blundered with Trey Lance. They'll happily retain their draft picks if it means they need to give up multiple of them.
And even then, I don't think that offer from the 49ers moves a trade in their favor. The Browns wanted a player back, and there's no one the 49ers can give on any level of their team that will do that.
This is a trade where the 49ers can do nothing but sigh, knowing full well it's going to be taxing to face the Rams this upcoming season.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN