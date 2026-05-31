2026 Australia Season Opener Will Reshape the 49ers' Offseason Plans

The San Francisco 49ers traveling to Australia carries far more implications than most people realize.

The NFL schedule sees San Francisco participate in the 2026 season opener in Melbourne, Australia, where they’ll take on the Los Angeles Rams.

The matchup will take place on Thursday, September 10, and presents a challenge unlike any other on the schedule. Kyle Shanahan revealed the team’s approach to handling roster management, travel logistics, and recovery plans, especially considering the long trip to Australia before they return home for three consecutive home games.

“Usually when you travel with a 19-hour flight, you don’t want to get there the day before because you lose like a whole day there or two and you’re just messed up," Shanahan shared with reporters on Thursday.

"The people we’ve talked to, you don’t feel normal until like the third or fourth day. So, we’d like to go out seven days early. But, since it takes a day and a half to travel there, we’re going to go nine.

"I think we leave on Wednesday and land on a Friday. And so, then we get there about seven days before our game. I think it’s Friday, we play Thursday or Friday morning Australian time, Thursday here. So that’s it.”

Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan meets with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay following the victory at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, the 49ers had to make adjustments to their preseason as a result. Shanahan shared that the 49ers aren't permitted to start camp earlier, but hinted that changes will be made to ensure player welfare is a priority.

“You have to [change camp]. I mean, when we’re starting, everyone gets that bye week after your fourth week," he added.

"The whole NFL gets three bonus practices and four mandatory days off. We’re traveling on that third day to Australia, so you kind of miss that week to recover and to have those days off and those bonus days.

"So, it ends up being about a week different than usual.”

This is the most insight that Shanahan has provided on the opener, but it still appears obvious he has not been a fan of the move since it was first announced.

That sentiment only grew stronger after he suggested Sean McVay chose San Francisco as the designated opponent so the Rams could avoid surrendering a home game at SoFi Stadium.

After all, it's a venue widely known for drawing a significant 49ers fan presence whenever they travel south to visit Los Angeles.