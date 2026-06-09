3 Bold 49ers Predictions for the 2026 Season
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The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2026 season with high expectations of returning to the playoffs.
They are heavily favored to return to the playoffs and, by some metrics, are considered among the teams capable of winning the Super Bowl despite entering the season as the third-best team in the NFC West behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
The 49ers appear improved from last season, though questions remain about just how high their ceiling is.
Here are three bold predictions for the upcoming season.
Prediction 1: Brock Purdy finishes as an MVP finalist
Provided Brock Purdy stays fully healthy throughout the season, he has a strong possibility of finishing the season as an MVP finalist.
The thought process is that in 2023, he started 16 games and finished fourth in MVP voting after setting the franchise record for passing yards. He threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns, finishing the season with an impressive 113.0 passer rating.
While some, for some reason, continue to question Purdy's talent, the bigger storyline should be his ability to remain healthy. If he can do that, the production should follow, as he has already proven himself to be one of the league's most efficient quarterbacks. He has yet to stay fully healthy for an entire season since 2023.
Prediction No. 2: Ricky Pearsall leads the 49ers in receiving yards
The 49ers made a huge statement by bringing in future Hall of Famer Mike Evans this season, but his usage at OTAs so far suggests his impact will come more from making catches along the sideline than from working over the middle or stretching the field deep.
Therefore, while Evans will likely rack up touchdowns and become the first 49ers wide receiver since Terrell Owens to record double-digit touchdowns, Ricky Pearsall could lead the team in receiving yards and finally show in 2026 why he is such an important part of the franchise's future. Staying fit is so important.
Prediction No. 3: The 49ers defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Australia
Even after the Los Angeles Rams traded for Myles Garrett and enter the new season with the best roster in both the NFC West and the NFC as a whole, let's back the 49ers to open the season with a statement win in the NFL's first international game in Melbourne, Australia.
The 49ers are apparently going to make the trip right after their final preseason game to acclimatise, so the preparation alone suggests backing them, especially given the 16-hour flight for everyone involved in this matchup.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal