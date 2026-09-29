3 Major Boosts Coming to 49ers Pass Rush After Slow Start

The San Francisco 49ers offense has been nearly unstoppable through three weeks. The defense has lagged behind and has mostly been bailed out by the quality of the opponent. One of the biggest issues facing the team early in the season is a lack of push from their pass rush.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they had three developments from Monday that suggest the pass rush can improve over the coming weeks.

San Francisco 49ers pass rush finally gets good news

Mykel Williams

Mykel Williams is expected to practice this week. The 49ers' former first-round pick only had one sack in his rookie season before tearing his ACL. Still, he was just starting to make a real impact, and he provides a strong ability to rush the passer from the interior.

When the 49ers slide Williams inside next to Osa Odighizuwa, it will be the easiest matchups that Williams has seen in his career due to the interior help. It might take a week or two before he is fully back, but the talent of a former first-round pick is the biggest addition you could make for this group. His return could be valuable.

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Romello Height

The 49ers rookie third-round pick missed Week 3 with a broken hand. He had a slow preseason and did not record a pressure in Week 1. However, Height recorded a sack in Week 2. Then, he broke his hand. Height will be able to play with a cast on his hand, but he might be a bit limited.

Still, the 49ers drafted him due to his speed and his ability to scream off the edge. When Williams slides inside, the speedy rookie can come in off of the edge. He will only play part-time and will not have to rely heavily on his hands.

Matthew Judon

The 49ers are not just sitting on their hands and looking to get healthy, too. They signed veteran Matthew Judon to the practice squad. All indications are that they will use an elevation to bring him up as soon as this week.

Judon is entering his 11th NFL season, and he will be 34 years old, so there is only so much you can ask of him. Still, he has 72 career sacks and could help some of the young names on the roster.

Within the next week or so, the 49ers could have all three of these players as their top rushers. None of them played in Week 2.