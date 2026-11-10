3 Most Likely Free Agency Destinations for Brandon Aiyuk After 49ers Cut Him (if they do)

The Brandon Aiyuk Saga almost is over for the 49ers.

The trade deadline just passed, and they didn't trade him, but they did acquire Keenan Allen from the Colts for a sixth-round draft pick, which means Aiyuk will not return to the 49ers. Instead, they'll cut him, essentially giving him what he has wanted all along -- the freedom to sign wherever he wants.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz expects Aiyuk to sign to a team's practice squad when he eventually becomes a free agent, and that should come as no surprise. Aiyuk will have to prove that he can play football and be professional for a few months before any team will offer him a serious contract.

So when will the 49ers release him? And where will he sign once he is released?

The NFL gave the 49ers a two-week roster exemption for Aiyuk because his reinstatement happened so quickly and out of the blue. Once they inevitably cut him, they'll take on massive dead cap hits this year and next, for which they'll have to make accommodations.

The 49ers could release Aiyuk now and end this circus, but that's exactly what he wants them to do. And they don't want to please him. So, don't be surprised if they keep him until the two-week roster exemption expires before releasing him.

But soon enough, Aiyuk will be a free agent. Here are three teams that are most likely to sign him.

1. The Washington Commanders

This one is a no-brainer. All offseason, Aiyuk was acting as if he already were a member of the Commanders. His best friend from college, Jayden Daniels, is the Commanders' quarterback. Plus, Adam Peters, the Commanders' general manager, had a hand in drafting Aiyuk back when Peters was in the 49ers' front office. Aiyuk has relationships inside that organization. That's why the Commanders would appeal to him, even though they probably won't make the playoffs this season.

2. The Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams is on Injured Reserve with a torn hamstring, and Puka Nacua is expected to be placed on IR after he recently suffered MCL, PCL and turf-toe injuries. So the Rams are desperate. And Aiyuk would be cheap. And he probably would be their No. 1 wide receiver until Nacua and Adams return. And nothing would make Aiyuk happier than to face the 49ers at some point this season. Keep in mind, the 49ers and Rams are scheduled to meet at Levi's Stadium on December 13.

3. The Seattle Seahawks

If Aiyuk can't wait until Dec. 13 to face the 49ers, he could sign with the Seahawks, who will face the 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 29 -- just a few days after his two-week roster exemption with San Francisco ends. The Seahawks need a wide receiver who can take pressure off Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who's carrying the offense by himself. Aiyuk at least has history with Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, considering all three were on the 49ers together in 2023.

One way or another, it seems delightfully possible that the 49ers will face Aiyuk at some point this season.

The saga continues.