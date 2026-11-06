Brandon Aiyuk Says He Wants to Get Reinstated, Doesn't Mention the 49ers

SANTA CLARA -- It's still unclear what exactly Brandon Aiyuk wants.

On Friday, he and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, met with reporters outside the 49ers' business offices around the corner from the team's practice facility. Apparently, Aiyuk still isn't allowed inside the facility.

Perhaps that's because the league hasn't reinstated him despite the fact that he filed for reinstatement on Oct. 27, according to Rosenhaus.

So, Aiyuk and Rosenhaus pulled up to the 49ers' business offices in a luxury van. Rosenhaus stepped out first, and Aiyuk followed him.

"Obviously, Brandon is here to meet with the team," Rosenhaus said with Aiyuk standing next to him. "Fortunately, he's feeling good physically. He's healthy. He's ready to get back to work. Don't really have any comment about where he's going to play. We'll keep that between us and the 49ers. But, obviously, we're here with all the right intentions. I'll let Brandon say a couple things right now."

"Nice to see y'all," Aiyuk said. "I'm feeling great, feeling healthy. It's been a long recovery process, a long rehab process, but I'm back to 100 percent and looking to get reinstated into the National Football League."

At that point, Rosenhaus whisked Aiyuk away before anyone could ask a question. "They're waiting for us right now," Rosenhaus said, and he and Aiyuk disappeared inside the office building.

It sounds like Aiyuk wants to play in the NFL again, but still doesn't want to play for the 49ers. It seems like he thinks Rosenhaus can get him what he has wanted for more than a year -- a release -- so he can sign wherever he wants.

And from the way Rosenhaus spoke, it sounds like he expects Aiyuk to have a new team soon. Rosenhaus doesn't have any comment about where Aiyuk is going to play, but he sure didn't mention the 49ers.

And that's because the 49ers don't seem to want him back. When asked about Aiyuk earlier today, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he "could care less" about what happens to him.

It has been reported that the 49ers believe Aiyuk owes them $13 million in bonus money. Perhaps Rosenhaus and the 49ers' lawyers are negotiating a payout that would satisfy the 49ers and allow Aiyuk to finally leave.

Or, it's possible that the 49ers intend to frustrate Aiyuk and stonewall him as long as the league allows them to do so. And until the league officially reinstates him, the 49ers don't have to do anything.

Stay tuned. This story is far from over.