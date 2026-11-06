Brandon Aiyuk Says He Wants to Get Reinstated, Doesn't Mention the 49ers
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SANTA CLARA -- It's still unclear what exactly Brandon Aiyuk wants.
On Friday, he and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, met with reporters outside the 49ers' business offices around the corner from the team's practice facility. Apparently, Aiyuk still isn't allowed inside the facility.
Perhaps that's because the league hasn't reinstated him despite the fact that he filed for reinstatement on Oct. 27, according to Rosenhaus.
So, Aiyuk and Rosenhaus pulled up to the 49ers' business offices in a luxury van. Rosenhaus stepped out first, and Aiyuk followed him.
"Obviously, Brandon is here to meet with the team," Rosenhaus said with Aiyuk standing next to him. "Fortunately, he's feeling good physically. He's healthy. He's ready to get back to work. Don't really have any comment about where he's going to play. We'll keep that between us and the 49ers. But, obviously, we're here with all the right intentions. I'll let Brandon say a couple things right now."
"Nice to see y'all," Aiyuk said. "I'm feeling great, feeling healthy. It's been a long recovery process, a long rehab process, but I'm back to 100 percent and looking to get reinstated into the National Football League."
At that point, Rosenhaus whisked Aiyuk away before anyone could ask a question. "They're waiting for us right now," Rosenhaus said, and he and Aiyuk disappeared inside the office building.
It sounds like Aiyuk wants to play in the NFL again, but still doesn't want to play for the 49ers. It seems like he thinks Rosenhaus can get him what he has wanted for more than a year -- a release -- so he can sign wherever he wants.
And from the way Rosenhaus spoke, it sounds like he expects Aiyuk to have a new team soon. Rosenhaus doesn't have any comment about where Aiyuk is going to play, but he sure didn't mention the 49ers.
And that's because the 49ers don't seem to want him back. When asked about Aiyuk earlier today, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he "could care less" about what happens to him.
It has been reported that the 49ers believe Aiyuk owes them $13 million in bonus money. Perhaps Rosenhaus and the 49ers' lawyers are negotiating a payout that would satisfy the 49ers and allow Aiyuk to finally leave.
Or, it's possible that the 49ers intend to frustrate Aiyuk and stonewall him as long as the league allows them to do so. And until the league officially reinstates him, the 49ers don't have to do anything.
Stay tuned. This story is far from over.
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn