3 Paths 49ers Can Take Without Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers could be without Nick Bosa for the next couple of weeks, if not longer. They have three different options they could take for handling his injury. All could have different degrees of success.

3 Options for San Francisco 49ers After Nick Bosa Injury

Next Man Up

If the 49ers expected Bosa to be back sooner than expected, this is probably the route they go with. They found a way to get by without Bosa last year. So, they can try to get by with players like Keion White and Romello Height for the time being. Mykel Williams will be back in Week 6 as well.

When Bosa comes back, the depth would have more experience, and Bosa would be rested and ready to make a postseason run. The issue is that it is contingent on Bosa being healthy, and that is never a sure thing.

That could keep the floor high and give them long-term stability, but it will not help them win a Super Bowl.

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Dive Into Free Agency

The 49ers could look into some of the available free agents to find a solution. There are still some notable names who have NFL experience and production available. Leonard Floyd will be the name tied to San Francisco the most. He spent 2024 on the 49ers. Then, he played for Raheem Morris with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025.

The 49ers signing someone like Floyd is a bit better than just trusting who they have. He has a bit more potential and could take some of the burden away from players who are not ready for it.

Still, Floyd is a free agent for a reason. The team has not already signed him for a reason. They do not feel he is quite at the peak of his ability.

Make a Splash Trade

The biggest impact would be adding someone via a trade. If they think Bosa will be out longer than expected, this avenue is the best path. If they want to take a big swing to have a strong partner if Bosa does return, this avenue is best. Of course, if they are worried about whether Bosa will be the same player when he returns, this is their best path. The issue is that this would cost salary cap space and potential draft capital. It is more of an all-in move.

The 49ers have to be more desperate or hungry to win to pull this off.