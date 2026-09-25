5 Free Agents 49ers Must Call After Nick Bosa Injury

The San Francisco 49ers might be without their star edge rusher, Nick Bosa, for the majority, if not all, of the 2026 season. Bosa is expected to miss a few weeks, and the team is deciding if he will be placed on the IR. If Bosa is out for an extended period of time, there are a few free agents that could come in and help.

5 edge rushers the San Francisco 49ers must call to replace Nick Bosa

Joey Bosa

It would be quite ironic that all summer the talk was about Bosa joining his brother on the 49ers, only for him to eventually sign with the team to replace his brother. Still, Bosa has made it clear that he will only return for a certain price tag. The 49ers might be more inclined to meet that price with the younger Bosa out of the picture.

Leonard Floyd

Raheem Morris has experience with Floyd from the Atlanta Falcons last year. He has experience with the 49ers, as he was with the team in 2024. He is a ten-year veteran and has 70 career sacks, including 3.5 last season. Floyd is likely the most realistic free agent option due to all of his ties to the team.

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Haason Reddick

Reddick had quite an impressive peak from 2020 through the 2023 season. He had 50.5 sacks over those four years. However, he signed with the New York Jets and had just one sack. Then, last year, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and recorded 2.5 sacks. That is why the talented rusher is still a free agent. Still, the upside is there, and the 49ers are desperate.

Tyquan Lewis

Lewis has had an eight-year NFL career, all of it being with the Indianapolis Colts so far. Still, the Colts have not re-signed him, and he has not had any other offers. Lewis had three sacks last year in 13 games. He can defend the run well and could at least give the team some depth in the meantime.

Denico Autry

Autry has been in the NFL for 12 years now. He spent the last two years with Demeco Ryans on the Houston Texans and had 6.5 sacks over those two seasons. He posted 11.5 sacks as recently as 2023. So, while the veteran is going to be 36 years old, he could provide a veteran rusher they did not have.