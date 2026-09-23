3 Positions 49ers Must Address After 2-0 Start

The San Francisco 49ers started the season 2-0. Still, the roster is going through some issues, and they would be best served by making a few additions to keep momentum rolling. Where can the 49ers add?

3 Positions San Francisco 49ers Must Address to Keep Momentum Rolling

Wide Receiver

The wide receiver position was supposed to be much deeper entering 2026 than in past seasons. That changed quickly. Christian Kirk has been out since training camp, De’Zhaun Stribling was injured in Week 1, and Demarcus Robinson was hurt in Week 2. Just like that, the room got thin.

Jordan Watkins has struggled to see the field, Jacob Cowing has mostly been a return man, and Khadarel Hodge was a practice squad player. Their two healthy receivers, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, have long histories of injuries.

The 49ers are going to need to find some help at receiver.

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Tight End

The 49ers are very thin at tight end. Jake Tonges is out for the year. Brayden Willis has not been healthy and is not much of an asset when he does play. It left the team needing Luke Farrell for a significant role. The second-year free agent signing has 76 snaps in two weeks and has not been an impactful threat.

Most third tight end options they add would end up being better than Willis. Still, they need to find a better blocking tight end, especially because they are going to be leading in a lot of these games.

Defensive Tackle

The 49ers tried to make sure this room would not get thin either. That took two weeks. Alfred Collins is out for the year with a torn Achilles. He was a projected starter. Rookie UDFA James Thompson is now going to be out for four to six weeks due to an ankle sprain. He took away from their depth.

So, the 49ers have Osa Odighizuwa, C.J. West, and Gracen Halton. West has struggled so far in 2026. Halton looks good, but the rookie could hit the wall at any time. The 49ers have some depth on their practice squad.

Right now, they have Kevin Givens, Sebastian Valdez, and McKinnley Jackson. Still, one of those could step in to replace Thompson. They are still too thin due to the loss of Collins. Bringing in a legitimate run stopper would be a priority. Can the 49ers make these moves happen?