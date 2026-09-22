What the 49ers Should Do at Receiver After Latest Injuries

Another week, another depressing injury update from the San Francisco 49ers.

On Monday, Kyle Shanahan confirmed what was feared during the win against the Miami Dolphins: wide receiver Demarcus Robinson suffered a high ankle sprain.

It's a bummer for the 49ers, as Robinson was off to a hot start. Now that he's dealing with a brutal injury, the 49ers will inevitably place him on Injured Reserve.

Robinson follows rookie De'Zhaun Stribling as another key wide receiver on Injured Reserve. The 49ers are thinning out at the position, with Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel as their only trustworthy players.

They're in a scary situation, especially since Evans is still feeling hampered by a hip injury he sustained against Miami. The 49ers need a plan while their receivers recover.

And that plan should be to rely on the young players they already have (Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, and KhaDarel Hodge). It's not a popular plan, but it's the most logical and effective one.

Free agency is the knee-jerk reaction to fixing the position. However, there isn't a single available receiver who will help the 49ers one bit.

Not even Darius Slayton, who just signed with the Indianapolis Colts, would've helped much. Perhaps a trade is worth exploring. Jerry Jeudy is one player who has been thrown out as a target.

He could step in fairly quickly since he's a sharp route runner. Those receivers usually fit fine in the 49ers' offense, but if they do, it should be for a defensive lineman.

It's not like Robinson, and technically, Stribling (I have concerns) is out for the year. So, there is a little bit of an overreaction to add a player.

The 49ers can manage without them for the next several weeks. They'll need to call upon their young players to step up and see what they can do.

Of course, that's easier said than done, but this is why the 49ers are paying Shanahan and Brock Purdy a bunch of money. They have to make it work and get it done.

They should be able to. Shanahan should be fine scheming up Cowing, Watkins, and Hodge open for Purdy to deliver, as he's been doing in the first two games this season.

It would be awesome if the 49ers could sign or trade for someone to make this issue go away. But the reality is they need to see what the young players on their depth chart can do.

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