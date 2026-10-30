These Big Surprises are the Reason the 49ers are 6-1 at the Bye

The San Francisco 49ers don't have a game this week, as they're in the middle of a much-needed Bye. That makes it the perfect time to look at the four biggest surprises from their season so far. Let's dive in.

Offensive line

All offseason, fans portrayed the 49ers' offensive line as one of the worst units in the NFL. They were pounding the table for the team to sign or draft an offensive lineman to boost the position.

The 49ers didn't add anyone worth noting to the position, so it was believed that the offensive line would be putrid this season. The reality is that the offensive line was always fine.

Sure enough, they're proving that not only are they fine, but they're a stout unit. They didn't allow a single sack of Brock Purdy through the first four games of the season.

That had only happened four other times in the NFL since 1990. It was insane to see how great they were in pass protection, and it hasn't let up much.

Purdy has dropped back to pass 232 times and has only been sacked seven times and pressured 62 times. The 49ers' offensive line allows the lowest pressure rate (26.7%) in the NFL.

They have played a significant role in the 49ers' 6-1 start. Who could've foreseen that coming, especially after they were scrutinized in the past year.

Safeties

Unlike the offensive line, which was undeserving of their criticism, the 49ers' safeties were absolutely valid for theirs. It was easily the worst position on the 49ers entering the 2026 season.

Ji'Ayir Brown was a known liability who was never getting any better. Malik Mustapha forgot how to tackle and take proper angles last season. Marques Sigle showed a lot of promise, but struggled in pass coverage.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris had his work cut out for him with this group. And boy, has he made a difference. All of the safeties have performed admirably well this season.

Brown isn't playing lights out, but he hasn't been anywhere close to the issue he was last season. Mustapha looks like a ferocious tiger out there. He's taken off.

And before Sigle got hurt, he was playing incredibly well-rounded. He took the proper next steps that were needed. The safeties look immaculate this year, and it's taken the 49ers' defense to another level.

Rookies

It's uncommon for the 49ers to receive massive gains from their rookies. However, this year's draft class has been giving them amazing contributions.

Gracen Halton has been a stud, Jaden Dugger is extremely versatile, Romello Height is hitting his stride, and Kaelon Black adds a new dynamic to the offense.

Just imagine if De'Zhaun Stribling were healthy. The 49ers' rookies have been awesome this year and are playing a key role in the team's success so far.

Brock Purdy

It's not surprising to see Brock Purdy perform well. He's proven to be a really good player before, but this season, he's clearly taken it up a notch,

He looks way more comfortable this season than he has in any other. Part of that is thanks to his offensive line playing great, but even when the protection or play breaks down, he's cool as a cucumber.

Purdy has also been delivering a bunch of dimes this season, mostly to Mike Evans. His hot start has fueled MVP narratives, which is ridiculous considering it's early in the season for that topic.

In any case, Purdy has been sharp. He looks improved this year by playing within himself, and that has allowed the 49ers' offense to thrive.

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