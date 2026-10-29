3 Dream Trade Targets That Would Transform the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they're all-in on their Super Bowl run this season. That's why they traded for DeForest Buckner.

Don't expect them to stop there either. Another trade is certainly on the table, but some of them are dreams that most likely won't turn into reality. Let's dive into the three dream trades that could transform the 49ers.

Maxx Crosby

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the passer in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Nick Bosa struggling to stay healthy this season, the 49ers need to strongly look at edge rushers on the trade market. Maxx Crosby should be one of those targets.

He's been a name that has been linked to the 49ers dating back to February, when Crosby initially wanted out of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Crosby wound up with the Baltimore Ravens for a day before the Ravens backed out of the deal. That lowered Crosby's value after they failed his physical.

If the 49ers want Crosby, a first-round pick should get the job done. It would be well worth it, too. They need a premier edge rusher to wake up their pass rush.

Crosby has only registered two sacks, but he's the only real threat on the Raiders' defensive front. He's still managed to tally 31 pressures, which would lead the 49ers.

Unfortunately, I doubt the 49ers can bring Crosby in. The Raiders are unlikely to be sellers, despite it making sense, especially since trading Crosby already failed once before.

Khalil Mack

Jul 30, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack at training camp press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another dream trade that would be tough for the 49ers to pull off is for Khalil Mack. I know that's shocking to say, considering the Los Angeles Chargers are the last winless team.

If any team should be sellers, it's them. Mack is their greatest trade piece as well. The 49ers could easily send them a second-round pick for Mack.

He's tallied three sacks and 18 pressures. He has decent numbers despite the Chargers trailing most of the game, so the pass-rushing opportunities aren't plentiful.

The reason I don't see the Chargers trading Mack is that they haven't fired offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. If they haven't made that move, then it must mean they want to hold off.

Either they're going to sink with the ship, or they're not ready to make any moves yet. I'm not sure the 49ers can wait that long. There have been no reports of their interest in trading anyone, either. It's rough.

Garrett Wilson

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates after a touchdown during a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium, Oct 11, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You cannot log in to social media without seeing Garrett Wilson being pushed onto the 49ers. Whether it's fans or pundits, Wilson to the 49ers is being widely discussed, and understandably so.

Their wide receiver depth is in a state of emergency with all of the injuries. But the biggest concern is Mike Evans. Will he make it late in the season with Achilles tendinitis?

It's a tough spot to be in. Evans is crucial to the 49ers' success. He's been the MVP of the team. Acquiring Wilson would help quell that concern.

Unfortunately, Wilson has no chance of being traded to the 49ers. There hasn't been a single notion that the Jets are considering it.

Any idea that he is headed to San Francisco is just conjecture. A pipe dream. The 49ers would ascend dramatically with him, but it'll never happen.

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