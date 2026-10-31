4 Games 49ers Fans Should Watch in Week 8

The San Francisco 49ers will be winners this week as they're currently enjoying their crucial Bye. However, that means 49ers fans will not get to watch their favorite team.

They've been treated to some elite football every week, and now it will be empty. But just because the 49ers aren't playing doesn't mean there aren't important games to watch. That said, here are the four games 49ers fans should watch in Week 8.

Jets vs. Raiders

This isn't an exciting matchup at all, but the Raiders are the first team the 49ers will face when they emerge from their Bye Week. Seeing how the Raiders perform will give a better idea of how Week 9 will go.

Maybe the Raiders will surprise everyone in this game. Or it will more likely be the usual from them this season. In any case, it's always good to preview an upcoming opponent to see how difficult or easy it will be for the 49ers.

Lions vs. Vikings

In a few weeks, the 49ers will head to Mexico City to play the Vikings. Minnesota arguably has the best defense in the league, which is going to be tested against the Lions' electric offense.

The Vikings are the last undefeated team, so they're a strong force that mustn't be overlooked despite their weak offense. This matchup will give 49ers fans a better understanding of what's in store for the 49ers down the road.

Plus, the Lions might be a playoff opponent for the 49ers. This is the most insightful game of Week 8 to show where the 49ers stand in the NFC.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Another upcoming opponent for the 49ers is the Cowboys. They'll face them in Week 10 after the Raiders, which is always a premier matchup.

49ers fans can key in on the Cowboys' offense, which has a bunch of firepower, but also bear witness to the mediocrity of their defense. Facing the Cardinals is a minor bonus, as there's not much to learn about them.

Bears vs. Seahawks

Last but not least is the battle on Monday night between the Bears and the Seahawks. This is the most exciting matchup of Week 8, which is part of why 49ers fans should watch.

But most importantly, they're two of the top NFC teams. The 49ers will obviously play the Seahawks again, and they might play Chicago in the playoffs, making this a must-watch game.

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