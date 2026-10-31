Predicting the 49ers' Wins and Losses After the Bye Week

The Bye Week arrived at the perfect time for the San Francisco 49ers.

After starting the season 6-1, they receive crucial rest. That will be extremely beneficial as they begin their second- half season push with the playoffs ahead.

They'll surely love to replicate their run as they did in their first seven games, but their schedule will be much tougher. Let's dive into which games the 49ers will win and lose when they emerge from their Bye.

Win - Week 9 vs. Raiders

This is about as easy a matchup that the 49ers could've asked for emerging from the Bye. They get to open up at home against the Raiders, who have been in freefall since Week 4.

The Raiders have a putrid defense and cannot run the ball. Aside from Brock Bowers, they don't have a lethal threat to worry about. The 49ers should have no problem defeating them.

Win- Week 10 at Cowboys

It shouldn't be too difficult to beat the Cowboys either. Although they will be a step up in competition from the Raiders. Dallas has some ballers on offense.

But the 49ers have dogs on defense that will exploit how soft the Cowboys are. This should be a fairly easy win for the 49ers to get on the road.

Lose - Week 11 vs. Vikings

For their second international game of the season, the 49ers will host the Vikings in Mexico City. Minnesota's defense has arguably been the best in the NFL.

Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan have also struggled heavily against Brian Flores. That alone will be why the 49ers lose, despite the Vikings' offense being incredibly average at best.

Loss -Week 12 vs. Seahawks

As great as the 49ers were against Seattle in the first matchup, I don't believe they'll have their number this time. The Seahawks will make the proper adjustments and be more motivated than last time. A season split seems fitting between these two juggernauts.

Win - Week 13 at Giants

This game has a sloppy outing for the 49ers written all over it. They'll be coming off a war against the Seahawks and will travel to the East Coast, which is always tough, to play a fairly solid Giants team. They might lose this game, but I don't think the Giants are good enough to pull it off.

Win - Week 14 vs. Rams

The Rams may be more motivated in this game than in Week 1, but they're not good. They bought into their offseason hype, and it shows. It'll be a closer matchup than in Australia, but the results will remain the same as they were then.

Win - Week 15 at Chargers

This doesn't deserve much of an explanation. The Chargers are the worst team in the NFL. There's no way they will salvage their season or have the ability to play well against the 49ers.

Win - Week 16 at Chiefs

This is the premier game on the 49ers' second-half schedule. Not only will it be a good measuring-stick game against a good team, but the 49ers need to finally prove they can beat the Chiefs, and I think they will. What better way to do it than at Arrowhead?

Win - Week 17 vs. Eagles

It's over for the Eagles. They won't have Jalen Hurts, and none of their star players are performing up to their ability. This might be an easier outing for the 49ers than against the Chargers.

Loss - Week 18 at Cardinals

This game screams "throw away" for the 49ers. Either a bunch of their starters won't play, or they will only play for a time. It has nothing to do with how the Cardinals are.

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