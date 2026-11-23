MEXICO CITY -- What a statement win for the San Francisco 49ers in primetime.

They throttled the Minnesota Vikings at the Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, 35-10. Let's dive into the six instant takeaways from their stellar Week 11 win.

Welcome back, Mike Evans

Nov 22, 2026; Mexico City, MEX; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) makes a catch for a touchdown against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the first half at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Evans reminded everyone that he is the difference-maker for the 49ers' offense. Practically every catch he made was for a first down.

He made plays left and right, but his most impressive one came in the second quarter with roughly two minutes left in the first half. Brock Purdy lobbed him a perfectly placed pass.

Evans reeled in a one-handed catch and secured it in the corner of the end zone. His impact cannot be overstated. He is a significant reason the 49ers can win the Super Bowl this year.

Colton McKivitz injury

Nov 22, 2026; Mexico City, MEX; San Francisco 49ers offensive line Colton McKivitz (68) leaves the field on a medical cart after an injury during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With around six minutes left in the first half, Colton McKivitz suffered a devastating ankle injury that required him to be carted off the field.

Given how gruesome the injury looked, it's safe to say that his 2026 season is over. It's brutal for McKivitz, as he was putting together the best season of his career.

His loss will hurt the 49ers significantly. He's only allowed a 3.6% pressure rate and no sacks, per Sumer Sports. The downgrade from McKivitz to Vederian Lowe will be derailing at times.

Brock Purdy takes MVP lead

Nov 22, 2026; Mexico City, MEX; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The MVP leader entering Week 11 was undeniably Joe Burrow, but after the performance that Purdy had tonight, he's taken the MVP lead. There's no question about it.

All he needed to do tonight was play well in a win against the Vikings. But not only did he play well in a win – he was terrific. Quarterbacks have played poorly against the vaunted Vikings' defense this year.

Purdy lit them up like no other quarterback has this year. He made light work of Flores' constant blitzing, making them look pedestrian. Without a doubt, Purdy separated himself from Burrow as the MVP.

Kyle Shanahan finally outwits Brian Flores

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last two times the 49ers played the Vikings, they got mauled by the Vikings' defense. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores always got the better of Kyle Shanahan and Purdy.

The 49ers had never scored more than 17 points in their last two games against them. That all changed tonight. The 49ers put up 21 points on offense by halftime.

Flores tried going with a blitz-heavy plan as always, and it failed him for once. Shanahan outwitted Flores tonight, which shows just how brilliant he has been this year.

NFC will run through Santa Clara

Nov 22, 2026; Mexico City, MEX; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After beating down the Vikings, it's safe to say that the NFC will run through Santa Clara. The Vikings were the 49ers' biggest threat to attaining the No. 1 seed.

But now that the Vikings' defense was dismantled and their offense muzzled, the 49ers proved they're the top dog in the conference. They have a clear shot at clinching the No. 1 seed.

Everyone should fully expect them to do it. I doubt they will lose more than two games the rest of the season. They're the most well-rounded team in the NFC, and it's not even close. They have all the momentum in the world and show no signs of slowing down.

The atmosphere

Nov 22, 2026; Mexico City, MEX; A general overall view of the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've been to three Super Bowls. The energy for those games was awesome. However, all three of them pale in comparison to the atmosphere at Estadio Banorte. It was riveting.

You can feel the electric ambience flowing. It's a special stadium that was perfect for the prime-time occasion tonight. I can only imagine how incredible it was during the World Cup.

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