MEXICO CITY — What a beatdown the San Francisco 49ers delivered to the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

They revealed a lot about themselves in that primetime matchup at the Estadio Banorte. Let’s unpack the three things we learned from their impressive Week 11 win.

Brock Purdy is the MVP leader

No quarterback has performed at an adequate level against the Vikings’ defense. Their tough, aggressive blitzing nature throws passers for a loop. It overwhelms every quarterback.

But not Brock Purdy. He was phenomenal against the Vikings, throwing for three touchdowns and no turnovers. He did what no other quarterback this season has done: he played great against the Vikings’ elite defense and led them to a win.

His performance has given him the MVP lead over Joe Burrow. It doesn’t matter how good Burrow looks after Week 11. He’s playing the Washington Commanders.

That’s a layup performance for him. Maybe he can regain it later on, but for the next week, Purdy is the MVP favorite. He separated himself after his performance in Mexico City.

Mike Evans is a league-winner

It’s insane how dramatically better the 49ers’ offense is with Mike Evans. They can move the ball and put up points as a top-10 offense without him. But with him, they’re the best offense.

Evans continues to prove he’s a league winner for the 49ers. He will be the reason the 49ers can make it and win the Super Bowl this year. Without him, it’s not enough. He showed how valuable he is against Minnesota.

Evans reeled in six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown catch was the most magnificent. He only had 1.4 yards of separation and used one hand. Big-time players make big-time plays.

Nick Bosa knocks off the rust

All eyes were on Nick Bosa entering the Mexico City matchup, and no, it wasn’t just because of his moronic comments about the Mexican fans. He hasn’t been significantly impactful this season.

His production and overall effectiveness were under the microscope, and even Bosa acknowledged that he hasn’t been performing well. However, it seems he’s starting to finally kick off the rust.

Bosa generated eight pressures on 29 pass rushes (27.6%), his most in a game since Week 6 of 2024, per Next Gen Stats. Bosa had not exceeded five pressures in any prior game this season.

A performance like that will help reduce any talk of him being washed. Now he just needs to sustain it. The 49ers’ defense will unravel if they can’t get Bosa and the pass rush to make their presence felt.

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