49ers Have 2 Major Threats to Overcome Against the Cowboys

Similar to facing the Las Vegas Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers should have no issue moving the ball and scoring points on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

That is not where they will face any threat. The real threat resides with Dallas’ offense. Let’s dive into the two major threats the 49ers have to overcome on the road in Week 10 against the Cowboys.

Lethal duo

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It should surprise no one that the first and foremost major threat for the 49ers against the Cowboys is the lethal wide receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. These two are a problem.

A problem the 49ers will hope to solve. Lamb has been on a tear this season, tallying 70 catches for 904 yards and seven touchdowns. All three stats trail only Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Stats aside, Lamb is always an issue. So is Pickens, who hasn’t been as great as last season. That’s mostly been because he’s been forced to play second fiddle to Lamb. The ball can only be shared so much.

Still, Pickens can go off at any moment. He’s still put up solid numbers this year, reeling in 39 catches for 533 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers must not fall asleep on him, assuming he plays.

He missed last week with a hamstring injury. Speaking of injuries, the 49ers might be without both Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir, as they’re both nursing injuries.

If one or both of them play, they could be compromised, making this matchup a lot tougher than it already is. The 49ers’ pass rush will need to take over to make it easy on them.

Javonte Williams

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) makes a tackle on Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more underrated players in the NFL is running back Javonte Williams. He had a breakout year in 2025 and a career resurgence. He’s definitely a high-level player who is a threat to every defense.

Williams has the ninth-most rushing yards (629) and is tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns (9). He will be a handful for the 49ers despite not being much of a receiving threat.

The bright side is that the 49ers are one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL. They’re allowing the second-lowest rushing yards per game at 80.9. They also have only allowed five rushes of 10 yards or more, which is No. 1.

Williams has only ripped off 12 rushes of 10-plus yards, so the 49ers should do well against him if they play up to their standard. Otherwise, if Williams gets going, they’ll be in trouble.

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