4 Pivotal Plays That Helped the 49ers Beat the Raiders
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Defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 proved to be a little challenging for the San Francisco 49ers, as it got a tad messy in the third quarter.
That is where four pivotal plays that helped them beat the Raiders took place. Without those plays, it would have been a much closer game. Let's dive into what those four pivotal plays for the 49ers were.
Jaden Dugger receives a gift
The Raiders opened up the second half with the ball trailing 21-10. They needed to put together a touchdown-scoring drive to get back in the game.
But on the very first play of the third quarter, rookie Jaden Dugger received a gift from Kirk Cousins. I'm not sure if Cousins tried to throw away a pass or was inaccurate, but he threw a layup to Dugger for an interception.
The rookie took it back for a 35-yard touchdown, putting the 49ers up 28-10. Dugger will never receive an easier pick-six than the one Cousins gifted him. The first one of his career.
Upton Stout rejects Michael Mayer
Trailing 28-17 at the 5:30 mark in the third quarter, the Raiders started their drive at the 49ers' 40-yard line after stopping them on fourth down.
Right off the bat, Cousins connects with his receiver Tre Tucker for an 18-yard gain. Two plays later, he hits tight end Michael Mayer for what was close to being a touchdown.
However, Upton Stout did his best Fred Warner impression by punching the ball out from Mayer. Warner would recover the fumble in the endzone, causing a touchback.
The Raiders were poised to score on that play, if not one of the next. Stout made an amazing play to deny the Raiders points, which would've made it a four-point game.
Super hero Fred Warner
After the 49ers extended their lead to 35-17, the Raiders were once again putting together a promising series. They were poised to score six, but at the 12:39 mark of the fourth quarter, they were denied at the one-yard line.
Warner blew up Cousins' sneak, which should've been automatic. He perfectly timed the snap to catapult himself over the offensive line to stop Cousins.
That allowed Dre Greenlaw to push through and tackle Cousins. The play resulted in a loss of two yards, placing the 49ers in a better position to deny a touchdown again.
Renardo Green does it again
Two plays after Warner's super hero act, Renardo Green proved yet again that he's leaps and bounds better than he was last season. On 2nd-and-13, Cousins took a corner end zone shot for Tucker.
He thought Tucker was open, but little did he know Green baited him into the throw. As soon as Cousins began his wind up, Green bailed to the receiver and perfectly high-pointed the ball for the pick.
At that point, the game was over. The Raiders needed a touchdown with only 12 minutes left in the game. Green was playing chess, not checkers on that one.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN