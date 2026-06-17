49ers 2026 Roster Ranking: No. 68 is a Forgotten Former Draft Pick
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The San Francisco 49ers are expected to have a deeper roster than in years past. That is why a player like Darrell Luter will come in at number 68 on the 49ers roster ranking in 2026.
San Francisco 49ers roster ranking: No. 68 Cornerback Darrell Luter
Luter is entering his fourth season with the 49ers. However, the 2023 fifth-round pick did not take steps forward during his time with the team and could be on the outside of the roster looking in as the team gets closer to training camp.
Luter played just 64 snaps as a rookie and then followed it up with three snaps in an injury-plagued 2024 season. However, he was able to start in three games and play a significant role in four due to injuries. He finished the year with 271 snaps in the regular season.
However, the team did call on him for four postseason snaps against the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately for him, those four snaps might be why he is now this low on the roster ranking.
The Seahawks identified him on the field and went his way immediately. He allowed two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on those four snaps.
Luter is entering the last year of his rookie deal, and the team has no intentions of extending him after his first three seasons. He has a role on special teams, but not enough to be labeled a core special teams option. So, if the team has options ahead of him, they are likely going to cut him. At the very least, they will put his name on the trade market, considering he is still on a rookie salary.
Still, the odds of him making the team at cornerback feel low right now. The team is bringing back the three starters who were ahead of Luter last year. They also brought in three more names to fill the depth. Nate Hobbs was once a quality starter who could play the slot and outside.
Jack Jones started last year, but might take the role that Luter had. Then, the team drafted Ephesians Prysock in the fifth round. He might not make an impact on defense, but he will make the team over Luter, considering the untapped potential.
Aside from an injury, it is hard to find where Luter fits into the top six cornerbacks. San Francisco might do best by him and let him go and try to catch on with a new team.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley