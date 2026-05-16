49ers Post-Draft Safety Depth Chart: Are They Too Thin?
In this story:
With the San Francisco 49ers' offseason moves done, it is a good time to review the depth chart. What does the 49ers safety depth chart look like now that the draft and free agency are over?
San Francisco 49ers post draft safety depth chart
Malik Mustapha
Mustapha missed the first six games of the season and then was eased back in for a couple of weeks. However, in the back half of the season, he was clearly the best safety on the roster. The 49ers brought in a lot of competition throughout the secondary, but no one is going to push Mustapha for time.
Ji’Ayir Brown
Brown has been up and down throughout his career with the 49ers. However, despite struggling late in the year and this being the last year on his rookie salary deal, the team currently has the least amount of competition for him on the depth chart that he has seen in his career. Do they trust him, or does it mean they will still add to this room?
Marques Sigle
Sigle started the first five games of his rookie season but was benched to close it out. To be fair, he was a round six pick, so any starts for him are impressive. However, he is likely to fight for a dime role more than a starting role for Week 1.
Derrick Canteen
Canteen was a rookie UDFA last year who stuck around and is back again this year with a legitimate chance to make the roster, given how thin the room looks. He will need to earn it with special teams value, though.
Darrick Forest
Forest has been in the NFL since 2021, but has bounced around. He was last on the Steelers' practice squad before signing with the 49ers this past winter. He hopes to crack a roster spot.
Jalen Stroman
Stroman is a rookie UDFA from Notre Dame. He played in some big games and could make the roster as a special teams but is more likely to be on the practice squad.
Larry Worth
Worth is a rookie UDFA from Arkansas who is hoping to land on the practice squad.
Patrick McMorris
McMorris was a sixth-round pick back in 2024, but he has not been able to stick around. After spending a year on the Cardinals' practice squad, the Giants picked him up and released him. Now, he is on the 49ers.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley