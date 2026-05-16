49ers Post-Draft Safety Depth Chart: Are They Too Thin?

With the San Francisco 49ers' offseason moves done, it is a good time to review the depth chart. What does the 49ers safety depth chart look like now that the draft and free agency are over?

San Francisco 49ers post draft safety depth chart

Malik Mustapha

Mustapha missed the first six games of the season and then was eased back in for a couple of weeks. However, in the back half of the season, he was clearly the best safety on the roster. The 49ers brought in a lot of competition throughout the secondary, but no one is going to push Mustapha for time.

Ji’Ayir Brown

Brown has been up and down throughout his career with the 49ers. However, despite struggling late in the year and this being the last year on his rookie salary deal, the team currently has the least amount of competition for him on the depth chart that he has seen in his career. Do they trust him, or does it mean they will still add to this room?

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Marques Sigle

Sigle started the first five games of his rookie season but was benched to close it out. To be fair, he was a round six pick, so any starts for him are impressive. However, he is likely to fight for a dime role more than a starting role for Week 1.

Derrick Canteen

Canteen was a rookie UDFA last year who stuck around and is back again this year with a legitimate chance to make the roster, given how thin the room looks. He will need to earn it with special teams value, though.

Darrick Forest

Forest has been in the NFL since 2021, but has bounced around. He was last on the Steelers' practice squad before signing with the 49ers this past winter. He hopes to crack a roster spot.

Jalen Stroman

Stroman is a rookie UDFA from Notre Dame. He played in some big games and could make the roster as a special teams but is more likely to be on the practice squad.

Larry Worth

Worth is a rookie UDFA from Arkansas who is hoping to land on the practice squad.

Patrick McMorris

McMorris was a sixth-round pick back in 2024, but he has not been able to stick around. After spending a year on the Cardinals' practice squad, the Giants picked him up and released him. Now, he is on the 49ers.