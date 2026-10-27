49ers 3 Biggest Disappointments At The Bye Week

The San Francisco 49ers are sitting at 6-1 at the bye week, so there is not too much to get discouraged over. However, the team has had some disappointing developments. What are the biggest disappointments through the first seven weeks of the 2026 season?

Injury Issues Once Again

Another year, more injury problems. The team cannot escape it. They signed Mike Evans despite injury concerns, and those have popped up. The same can be said with Deebo Samuel. Injuries are starting to become a known story for Nick Bosa as well.

Still, some have been more random. Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling has not been healthy. Marques Sigle and Upton Stout have missed time in the secondary. Both Alfred Collins and C.J. West got injured up front. The bye week is expected to help get the team healthy. At the same time, the expectation is for a new name to pop up in a week or two.

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Secondary Depth

The 49ers went out of their way to improve the secondary depth this offseason. Now, they enter the bye week wondering if secondary help is another need. Nate Hobbs has not been healthy. With Stout and Sigle out, the depth got exposed.

Jack Jones has been an awful development this year. The team signed him cheaply, and while he started the past two years, he is unplayable in San Francisco right now.

Still, with Stout out, he has to either play on the outside so Deommodore Lenoir can slide into the slot, or they need to play safety Ashtyn Davis in the slot. Davis was picked on relentlessly in the Commanders' comeback in Week 6.

They have Ephesians Prysock as the only depth cornerback they have not tried. The 49ers almost have to play him after the bye week. If they want to run any dime formations moving forward, something has to change.

The 2025 Draft

The 2025 draft class has not hit the ground running in year two. To be fair, injuries are not helping. Collins and West are out, and Mykel Williams just came back from injury. Nick Martin has been hurt all season, and now Upton Stout and Marques Sigle join him on the injured list.

Meanwhile, Jordan Watkins and Jordan James have been unable to climb the depth chart. Lastly is Connor Colby, who started hot but has fallen apart in recent weeks. They need this group to show a lot more.