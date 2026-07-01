Why 49ers QB Brock Purdy is Lucky to be Ranked on NFL Top 100 List

He's back.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is back on the NFL top 100 players list for the 2025 season. Purdy was left off the list in 2024, and rightfully so. He stunk that season.

This past season, however, he did enough to earn a spot, ranking as the No. 85 best player in the league. His ranking will either feel justified or too low for some fans.

But I'd argue that any ranking in the NFL top 100 list is lucky for Purdy. For him to be named on it is pretty insane. Allow me to explain.

Purdy is lucky to be on NFL top 100 list

Former Iowa State quarterback and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy talks to media at the Brock Purdy Youth Football camp at Jack Trice Stadium football practice field on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdy was barely active for half of the season. He started in nine games, as he was nursing a turf toe injury for the majority of the season.

That alone already makes it a tough sell for him to be on the NFL top 100 list. It should go to players that at least registered activity for three quarters of the season, not half.

On top of the eight games he missed, he was horrible in two games he started. One was Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the other was Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers.

He threw more picks (five) than touchdowns (3) in those two games. Against the Jaguars, he played a key role in the loss. If he had taken better care of the ball, the 49ers probably would have won.

And if the Panthers weren't atrocious, his three-interception performance in that game would've cost the 49ers another game. So, Purdy is essentially making the top 100 list for six games.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) prepares to make the tackle on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during early third quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the San Francisco 49ers at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, November 12, 2023. The Jaguars trailed 13 to 3 at the half and fell to the 49ers with a final score of 34 to 3. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He performed well or great in six games, which is crazy to me that they couldn't find another player who was just a tad better. But this is another example of why this list is horrible.

It's been ludicrous ever since its inception because the players vote on it, and it's not like they are actually watching all of Purdy's games. A lot of it is based on popularity.

Purdy isn't the first nor the last to have a lucky ranking. As this year's list reveals more players, there will certainly be more egregious rankings.

Regarding Purdy, no one should complain if he's too high or too low. He's simply lucky to be on the list because he doesn't deserve to be on it for six games.

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