49ers' Brock Purdy Gives Positive Update on His Turf Toe Injury

Part of what makes 2025 an incredible year for the San Francisco 49ers is that they won 12 games without their starting quarterback available for half of the season.

Brock Purdy suffered a turf toe injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. He missed a few games before returning in Week 4, where he ended up reaggravating the injury.

Purdy went on to miss six consecutive games from there. When he did return, he looked much better than he did in Week 4, but still didn't look fully fit as he could be.

By the time the season ended, his turf toe didn't seem to be a factor. However, it's a tricky injury and could linger, which is why Purdy was asked about it at his press conference on Monday.

Purdy gives postive injury update

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs the football against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"It feels great. And like I told you guys last year when I came back, when I do come back from this toe debacle thing, I'll be good to play my way of ball," said Purdy. "That was the whole thing, and I did. Obviously, with some time off and some more training and things like that, it feels great. I'm feeling like I'm in a really good spot."

There it is. Purdy is no longer being hampered by the turf toe injury in any way. It's tremendous news to hear since he doesn't have to spend any time trying to rehab it.

Still, the injury does act as a reminder that Purdy is trending towards injury-prone territory. He's not there yet, and he's not knocking on the door of it either.

But he has taken steps to work towards it. The 2026 season will be a big one for him to maintain his health. Clearly, the 49ers don't believe he's a reliable player with his availability.

Otherwise, they would've traded Mac Jones for a Day 2 pick. But the odds are Purdy will miss games next season, so it makes sense for the 49ers to hold onto Jones in case that happens.

Next season isn't just a big one for Purdy with his performance, which it always is for every quarterback, but his health as well. It won't matter how impressive he is if he can't play.

His turf toe injury from this past season should be at the back of everyone's minds. It's not uncommon for players to suffer that injury again in the following seasons.

It just better not happen next year or the injury-prone label will open up.

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