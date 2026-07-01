49ers QB Brock Purdy Ranked 85th on NFL's Top 100 List

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is back on the NFL's annual top-100 players list.

It's that time of year again when the NFL rankings are released, with Purdy being selected 85th out of 100.

In 2025, he recorded 2,167 passing yards, 23 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions across nine regular-season games.

Why ranking Brock Purdy 85th out of 100 is fair

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws a pass during the Tight End University annual offseason training summit at Vanderbilt University’s FirstBank Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdy came off a difficult 2024 season, he wasn't quite able to replicate the elite form that helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2023.

The 49ers' disastrous 6-11 season was largely because of injuries to many key players. Purdy played decently for most of the season, so heading into 2025, he still had to prove he's one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league.

But Purdy's 2025 season began in the worst possible way. Although San Francisco opened the year with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 1, the win came at a huge cost. Purdy suffered a turf toe injury. Stupidly, he returned for Week 4 and reaggravated his injury.

It was a devastating start to the 49ers' season. Backup quarterback Mac Jones filled the void and led the 49ers to a 5-3 record with him as the starter, inevitably raising questions about whether Purdy would immediately reclaim the starting job upon his return.

There were growing concerns that he would be rusty after missing almost half the season, especially after spending the offseason and training camp building sharpness.

However, when he returned for the final seven regular-season games, Purdy quickly found his rhythm despite admitting he would have to play through the turf toe injury for the remainder of the season. Over those games, he threw for 1,581 yards with 16 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and was intercepted just six times.

More importantly, Purdy proved he could still perform at a high level without many of the offensive stars who had surrounded him in previous seasons. With a lineup featuring several depth players forced into prominent roles, he helped guide the 49ers to the brink of the NFC's No. 1 seed, finishing just one victory short despite relentless injuries along the way.

So, an 85th-place ranking is more than fair given he missed almost half the season.

Even though the 49ers' season ended in disappointment with a divisional-round defeat to the Seahawks, Purdy still managed to turn his fortunes around following one of the biggest setbacks of his career.