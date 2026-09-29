49ers QB Brock Purdy Opens Up on Staying Focused When Teammates Go Down

Injuries are part and parcel of the NFL, and the San Francisco 49ers know all too well the impact they can have on a roster.

It can make or break their season. In 2024, it proved the latter, finishing 6-11. Yet in 2025, they made the playoffs, a quie simply incredible turnaround.

So far in 2026, San Francisco are 3-0, but, you guessed it, they still have one of the most injury-riddled rosters in the league. So far, so good from a record perspective, but, as always, players going down remain prevalent.

In Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, both Mike Evans and Trent Williams left the game and did not return. Evans has since been listed as day-to-day, while Williams is expected to be healthy for Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.

With two of the most impactful players on the offense leaving during the game, quarterback Brock Purdy spoke at length about how he refuses to let injuries deter his performance or his focus on winning football games.

"Yeah, I think something for me, just like whether guys get hurt or not I've just been hard on myself with playing at a standard for myself of playing at a high level at quarterback with going through my reads and being on top of getting to outlets and checkdowns and staying on the field," said Purdy to the media after the game.

"When there's a shot play there, taking advantage of that too. Stuff like that. That's what I'm concerned about. Obviously, when I see my guys go down, it sucks watching, both offense and defense.

"But I think as a young player, I've gotten caught up in, 'Alright now this is going to affect my play' and this and that. And I think as I've grown, it's like all I can do is control what I can control, go through my reads, be prepared for what the defense is going to do and how I can react and leave it at that.

"So, it's the NFL, it sucks when your teammates go down, but that's part of the game. And as a quarterback, it's also part of handling that and doing what I can, which is my job."

This is yet another aspect of Purdy's game that has improved this year. He is playing at an MVP level and is showing, not for the first time, why he's one of the best in this league.